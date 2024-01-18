Enthuse becomes official online fundraising partner for Discover Adventure The Discovery Adventure office team

Enthuse has partnered with fundraising challenge specialist Discover Adventure on an initial three-year agreement that sees it become its official online fundraising partner.

Discover Adventure specialises in creating memorable adventure challenges that enable fundraisers to push their boundaries and test their fitness while raising money for a good cause.

As official online fundraising partner, Enthuse will power all Discover Adventure fundraising events. Fundraising will be integrated with the registration process meaning that every event participant will have a fundraising page. Pages will be tailored to the cause, featuring the charity’s logo and colours.

Profiles also come with totalisers and leaderboards to show how much has been raised and help create a an element of competition among those involved.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse Founder & CEO, said:

“Our focus at Enthuse has always been to help charities raise more. One of the most powerful ways we can achieve that is to partner with sector experts like Discover Adventure, to offer charities a unique fundraising experience for their supporters.” “Our branded digital fundraising solutions give good causes the tech they need to build their brand and raise money for their brilliant services. By working in tandem with Discover Adventure, we can offer charities proven, epic challenges that are integrated with our fundraising functionality and ready to roll out right away.”

Discover Adventure has thirty years’ experience in running challenge events that are ready-to-go with tried and tested itineraries, dates and fundraising targets, from treks through the Costa Rican rainforest to cycles from Paris to Geneva. Charities interested in putting on a Discover Adventure event for their cause can register their interest here.

Jonathan Bryan, Founder and Managing Director, Discover Adventure commented:

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Enthuse, a fresh, innovative and game-changing platform in this sector. As Discover Adventure celebrates its 30th year of taking people worldwide fundraising and achieving personal goals, we’re always looking to the future of the challenge fundraising sector. Enthuse perfectly aligns with our vision. Like us, Enthuse brings substantial expertise to the table. “Our challenges are about achieving something incredible, and with our move to a fantastic new platform, we’re hoping to make it even easier for charities and our participants to connect and raise even more funds. We’re excited to move ahead as two industry experts and make a difference together!”