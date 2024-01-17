Race for Life unveils new branding for 2024

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life has new branding for 2024, which will be seen across TV, radio, out of home and digital from this month.

‘Life is worth Racing for’ updates the look and feel of Race for Life and features personal stories about its impact on the outcomes of people affected by cancer, with the tagline, “no matter how cancer affects us, life is worth Racing for.” It aims to highlight the impact of the research Race for Life has funded and to motivate more people to sign up to support Cancer Research UK’s work.

The charity says that the new approach aligns more closely with the wider Cancer Research UK brand, which aims to connect the charity’s scientific and research breakthroughs with what they mean for cancer patients and their loved ones every day, to increase awareness of the charity’s purpose and impact.

Alongside the new Race for Life positioning, there is an updated tone of voice, logo, brand colours and typeface.

Phil Almond, Executive Director of Marketing, Fundraising and Engagement at Cancer Research UK, said:

“Race for Life is a trusted and loved fundraising series. The rebrand shines a bright light on its impact and how the event series has evolved over the years, becoming a truly inclusive community of people coming together for a single cause, and taking part to not only transforms lives, but help save them. “Since Race for Life first launched 30 years ago, we’ve seen incredible progress in cancer survival in the UK. We’ve found new ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat the disease and every day we see the impact of our work in people affected by cancer and their loved ones. This progress wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions of Race for Life supporters. It goes to show that no matter how cancer affects us, life is worth Racing for.”

Cancer Research UK has worked with MATTA on the Race for Life brand strategy, positioning and visual identity, while the new marketing campaign was developed with Anomaly London, and media has been planned and bought by EssenceMediacom and Impression.

Since it began in 1994, more than 10mn people have taken part in Race for Life. Last year’s event series raised £33mn. This year, the season will run from May to July 2024, and includes distances of 5k and 10k as well as the Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events. To encourage early sign-ups, throughout January the charity is offering an ‘early bird’ 50% discount off the entry fee by with the code RACE24NY. Race for Life’s 2024 sponsors are ScottishPower, Slimming World, and Runners Need.