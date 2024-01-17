Guardian & Observer charity Christmas appeal raises over £1.42 million

The Guardian and Observer charity appeal 2023 has raised over £1.42mn to support refugees and asylum seekers. This makes it the 8th successive year their Christmas charity appeal has raised over £1mn.

The money raised will be shared by three charities: Refugee Councils of Britain, Refugees at Home and the No Accommodation Network (Naccom). Donations to the Refugee Councils of Britain will go to the British Refugee Council, which will share funds with partner organisations the Scottish Refugee Council and the Welsh Refugee Council.

The appeal was accompanied by a series of features and a Guardian film about the three charities. It closed on Sunday, and just over 12,750 readers had donated.

Advertisement

A huge thanks to everyone who has supported the @guardian and @ObserverUK charity appeal. These generous donations will help fund our vital services and strengthen our work towards a better and fairer refugee protection system. https://t.co/J2o15hb0jH — Refugee Council 🧡 (@refugeecouncil) January 15, 2024

More Christmas appeal news

Elsewhere, The Independent teamed up with Leeds charity Zarach to support its Christmas appeal. The paper announced back in December that it had reached its target of providing 500 beds for children who needed them in time for Christmas. As of 3 January, The Independent had raised over £150,000 and nearly doubled its target, providing over 900 beds.

The totals are in! We are delighted to announce that @cashforkids' #MissionChristmas campaign has this year raised £17,414,065, helping 312,063 children across the UK. 🎁🎅 Thank you to everyone who helped, donated or volunteered, we couldn't have done it without you! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/NVXpb29YST — Bauer Media Group UK (@bauermedia) December 22, 2023

Bauer Media’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas appeal, which raises funds to make sure children who otherwise might not receive a gift get one, announced just before Christmas that it had raised almost £17.5mn – enough to help over 300,000 children. Donation have also enabled it to make £1.6mn available in cost of living grants, offering £50 per child to help with costs including food, clothing and household energy costs, and anything that helps meet children’s most basic needs.

Other newspaper Christmas appeals remain ongoing. This includes the Times and Sunday Times Christmas Appeal, which closes at the end of the month. As of 4 January, it had raised over £1.35mn. This includes £725,712 from readers, with £133,223 in Gift Aid and a further £497,728 in matched funding. The appeal is supporting three charities: Whizz Kidz, Feeding Britain, and Street Child.

More on 2023’s newspaper Christmas appeals here.