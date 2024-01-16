New Joint CEOs announced for Crowdfunder as Rob Love steps down Simon Deverill and Dawn Bébe

Crowdfunder has announced the appointment of Dawn Bébe and Simon Deverell as Joint CEOs, with Rob Love, the company’s Founder and CEO, stepping down from his executive role.

Bébe is currently Chief Operating Officer and a Founder of Crowdfunder, while Deverell is Chief Creative Officer and Founder. Love, who says it is “time for a change of leadership and the opportunity to support Crowdfunder from a different angle”, will continue to be a key shareholder. The three launched Crowdfunder together in 2012.

As Joint CEOs, Bébe and Deverell will lead Crowdfunder’s strategic direction and drive its mission to help individuals and organisations to bring their ideas to life. The move follows a ten-year period of growth for the platform that has seen over £350 million raised for thousands of projects including over £1 million for Oxfam with a Glastonbury prize draw last year. Partners include Aviva, British Airways, Co-op and local authorities. Crowdfunder also recently announced the acquisition of CrowdJustice.

Bébe commented:

“I’m delighted to co-lead the Crowdfunder team with Simon. Crowdfunder has done so much to tackle society’s challenges by making ideas happen. I look forward to working with even more project owners and leading brands to create even more impact in the years ahead. I’d also like to thank Rob for the part he played in creating the idea that has helped change the world – Crowdfunder.”

Deverell added:

“We’re entering a dynamic new phase, enhancing our platform and brand for our next growth stage. Our mission is clear: to become the most effective fundraising platform for communities and charities. We’re extending our support to organisations and brands, enabling and accelerating their abilities to create meaningful and measurable social impact. “This new chapter builds upon the solid foundation that Rob has been pivotal in establishing. Rob and I have journeyed together through this venture, and I’m thrilled to continue, alongside Dawn, steering Crowdfunder into its exciting next era.”

Darren Westlake, Chair of Crowdfunder, said:

“I’d like to thank Rob for his leadership of Crowdfunder and all his hard work over the last ten years. We wish him every success in the future.”