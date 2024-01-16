Funding news & opportunities: Smart Energy GB, Media Trust, & Cash for Kids

Three stories – with grants available for organisations supporting people to better understand energy management, an opportunity with the Media Trust for those dedicated to supporting, campaigning and advocating for women and girls, and more funding from Cash for Kids to help people with the cost of living.

Smart Energy GB in Communities fund open for applications

The Smart Energy GB in Communities fund is now open for applications from charities, housing associations and public sector organisations.

Coordinated by the charity National Energy Action (NEA), grants of up to £25,000 are available to help people without essential digital skills to understand how to better manage their energy use with the help of a smart meter.

Now in its seventh year, the GB-wide fund will support organisations to help their audiences understand more about energy management and the benefits of getting a smart meter, as well as how they can request an installation.

Grants will be awarded to regionally-based organisations with local networks that have a trusted voice amongst communities and are reaching those who are without essential digital skills. This would include those without the essential skills needed to operate digital devices, such as using a mouse and keyboard or those unable to manage information, communicate, transact, problem-solve or create basic digital content.

The in Communities fund is seeking applications from partners who can evidence reaching people who:

Are age 75+

Have at least one disability or impairment (for example, but not limited to, sensory, physical, mental health or learning/memory)

Are from lower socioeconomic groups

Have lower literacy

Housing associations, registered charities and non-registered community groups are also eligible to apply and applications are welcome from former applicants.

Applications must be received by 12 noon Friday 9February 2024 and funded activities must be completed by 4 December 2024.

Phillippa Brown, Deputy Director of Specialist Audiences at Smart Energy GB, said:

“I’m thrilled to announce the new in Communities fund for 2024. The seven years of experience we’ve had working with partners across Great Britain have shown that their credibility, trust and strong relationships held within communities is hugely impactful in showcasing the benefits that smart meters can bring. So, whether you are a previous or a new applicant, we look forward to receiving the innovative ideas you have to spread the word about smart meters to your communities.”

Application details and further information on the fund is available here.

Media Trust’s Women’s Voices 2024 applications now open

Media Voice has announced the return of Women’s Voices, ‘a day of strategic and creative ideation’ with industry experts, in celebration of International Women’s Day. It is looking for 30 organisations dedicated to supporting, campaigning and advocating for women and girls to take part.



It’s an opportunity to receive free advice from communications experts on something big for 2024, whether it’s building brand recognition or influencing the national debate, developing a specific campaign or launching a new frontline service.

On the day, there will be 150 media and creative volunteers available to work with charities on a communications goal they want to achieve in 2024, from media and creative organisations such as Amazon, BBC, Bloomberg, Channel 4, Dentsu, Google, ITV, Mediabrands, Meta and Sky.



Media Trust will match charities with their own team of media and creative industry volunteers, giving them the opportunity to:

take part in a day of tailored comms advice and coaching

tackle a specific communications goal for 2024

come up with an action plan that takes into account your organisation’s resources.

Women’s Voices takes place on Friday 8 March 2024 at Google Academy London. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Monday 22 January.



More information about the day and how to apply here.

Cash for Kids makes £1.6mn available to help vulnerable families with cost of living

Cash for Kids, Bauer Media’s charity network, is making £1.6 million available to the most vulnerable families in the UK to help with the cost-of-living crisis. This is a 22% increase on the funding made available this time last year and is being made in response to the struggles many continue to face in 2024.

The cash will be given to families via the charity’s Emergency Appeal, which was first established in March 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic. To date the appeal has raised nearly £7.5 million (£7,457,770) for disadvantaged children in communities across the UK. This new round of funding will target families in financial crisis, providing Cost-of-Living Grants of £50 per child which can be used for the essentials – food, heating and clothes. Applications can be made on behalf of families by any representative from an official body, such as schools, GPs and social services.

With nearly 1 in 3 children living in poverty in Britain, Cash for Kids supports vulnerable young people from birth up to and including 18 years old with initiatives throughout the year driven by Bauer brands including the Hits Radio Network, Greatest Hits Radio, Absolute Radio, Magic Radio, Take a Break, That’s Life, Grazia, Closer and Total TV Guide.

These include Mission Christmas which raised over £17 million in the lead up to Christmas 2023, providing 312,000 children in need with a present. In total for 2023 the charity is forecast to have raised over £23.3 million.

Sally Aitchison MBE, MD of Cash for Kids said:

“Once again we start a new year with vulnerable and disadvantaged families across the UK set to bear the brunt of the continuing cost-of-living crisis. We see and support these families every day and know that our Cost-of-Living Grants can be a lifeline to many. “It’s with thanks to the incredible generosity of the British public that we can announce the news of this £1.6 million fund today. We know what a huge difference it will make to families across the UK, and we are so grateful for the public’s continued support.”