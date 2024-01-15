New CEO for Asthma + Lung UK, plus more sector movers

New CEOs have recently been announced for Asthma + Lung UK, Mayhew, Christians Against Poverty, and Kids’ Village. Read on for the details of these and other charity sector movers.

Asthma + Lung UK announces Sarah Sleet as new CEO

Asthma + Lung UK has named Sarah Sleet as its new Chief Executive. She will move into her new position after five years as the CEO of Crohn’s & Colitis UK, and prior to that, almost 13 years heading up Coeliac UK.

Sleet replaces Sarah Woolnough who left Asthma + Lung UK in December to join The King’s Fund as its new Chief Executive. She will join the charity in early April.

Elvira Meucci-Lyons to become Mayhew Chief Executive

Animal welfare and veterinary charity Mayhew has announced that Sherine Wheeler, its Chief Executive, will leave the charity at the end of March 2024 following nearly two years in the role. The charity said that Wheeler’s leadership had been instrumental in ensuring Mayhew rose to meet soaring demand for its services, both in the UK and overseas in Afghanistan and Georgia and that her ambition and guidance had supported Mayhew teams to build back from the impact of the pandemic.

The Board of Mayhew has appointed Elvira Meucci-Lyons to be Mayhew’s new Chief Executive. Meucci-Lyons joins Mayhew from Butterfly Conservation where she is currently Director of Income, Marketing & Communications. Prior to that she led fundraising and communications teams at CPRE the Countryside Charity, Refuge and Shelter. Meucci-Lyons also has a background in animal welfare, having spent 11 years as a director at Dogs Trust, broadening the reach and impact of their education and engagement campaigns.

Stewart McCulloch joins Christians Against Poverty as new CEO

Christians Against Poverty has welcomed its new Chief Executive Officer, Stewart McCulloch, who joined CAP’s at the start of the new year, based at CAP’s head office in Bradford.

McCulloch moves from his role as CEO at Christian charity, Stewardship, and takes over from CAP’s interim CEO, Lisa Pearce, who has returned to her role as Deputy Chair of CAP’s Board. He joins CAP at a pivotal moment in its fight against UK poverty; during 2023 the charity received over 25,000 calls to its freephone helpline.

CEO of Living Streets to step down after three years to return to public affairs & comms

Stephen Edwards, Chief Executive of Living Streets, is stepping down from the charity this year. Edwards joined the UK walking charity in 2018 and has been Chief Executive for the last three years. He has decided to return to the world of public affairs and communications and will leave in May 2024. Recruitment for a permanent Chief Executive to replace Stephen is being led by Prospectus.

Edwards joined Living Streets in December 2018, having spent 18 years advising charities, companies and trade associations on their public relations and communications strategies. He also has experience as Chair of Governors in a North London Primary School and has been trustee of a number of small charities.

From left – Doug Wright, Sam Fletcher-Goodwin and Paul Faulkner

Doug Wright and Paul Faulkner named as Chair and Interim CEO of Kids’ Village

Doug Wright, a McDonald’s franchisee who employs just under 3,000 people across 26 sites in the West Midlands, has been appointed as Kids’ Village’s inaugural Chair as it looks to raise £5 million for a capital build project. Wright has spent six years as chair of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Birmingham – raising more than £10mn during his tenure, and is also a Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands and a patron of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce. He received an MBE for Services to the Economy and Charity in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Paul Faulkner, new Interim CEO, has previously been CEO of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, as well as Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest football clubs. He most recently worked as chief of staff and operations for the Richardson family business, with whom he continues to work on an advisory basis. He has held a number of non-executive director and trustee positions across the West Midlands – including in the charitable sector with Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital NHS Trust, Cure Leukaemia and Town Hall Symphony Hall.

Ajneet Jassey

Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales appoints three new trustees

Colleagues of Lloyds Banking Group, Ajneet Jassey, Laura Needham, and Jayne Opperman have taken up voluntary roles as board members at Lloyds Bank Foundation. One of the first tasks of the newly appointed trustees will be to assist the rest of the board and staff team in selecting a new Chief Executive.

Ajneet Jassey is a qualified solicitor-advocate, and a General Counsel for LBG. She also leads Inclusion and Diversity matters for LBG’s Legal and Secretariat teams and founded the Finance and Legal Ethnicity Community. Laura Needham is Group Chief Internal Auditor and has more than 20 years’ experience in risk, governance, and control. Jayne Oppermanis CEO of Consumer Relationships and has more than 25 years’ experience in the financial sector.

From left: Mcmorrow, Hamilton and Cook

11 London announces new positions for key staff & appointment of Creative Consultant

From January 2024, Mark Cook and Helen Hamilton will be changing their roles at health and humanity agency 11 London, and will also be joined by former Co-founder and Creative Partner of Arthur London, Lyndsay Mcmorrow. Cook, Co-founder and Director, becomes Strategy Director across both health and charity clients, sharing insights and strategies across both pharma and charity sectors. Prior to 11, he ran his own strategy consultancy and was Head of Planning for charity agency Whitewater.

Hamilton, who was Exec Director of Fundraising and Comms at Asthma UK as well as working agency-side at Whitewater, becomes 11’s Head of Charity, responsible for the agency’s charity and patient association clients. She has over 25 years’ experience working with not-for-profits and has worked for a variety of causes and therapy areas. Mcmorrow, who joins 11 London as a Creative Consultant, is a multi-award winning copywriter who, during her 13 years at Arthur London, worked with charity brands including Macmillan, Diabetes UK, British Heart Foundation and the RSPCA. She has also worked on many consumer accounts both at Arthur and her previous agency Joshua.

BDO names new National Head of Charities

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP has named Fiona Condron as its new National Head of Charities. Condron takes over the role from Jill Halford, who will continue as National Head of Not For Profit (NFP). In her new position, Condron will continue to work alongside audited entities in the charity and social enterprise sectors, supported by a team of charity experts in multiple locations and advisory services across the UK.

Since joining the firm in 2004, Fiona has delivered internal and external technical seminars, while also publishing numerous articles and co-authoring books on charity accounting and governance. She has experience in advising a wide range of charities across all sectors, as well as significant in-house experience, including her current role as Interim Chair and Treasurer of Compaid Trust, a Kent-based disability and digital skills charity.