Podcast showing great fundraising campaigns & the people behind them launches

JustGiving has a new podcast: What Have I Done, hosted by fundraiser Caroline Jones and focusing on fundraising campaigns that have collectively raised more than £1 million for charity, and the people behind them.

Running until 4 March, there are 10 episodes in the series with a new episode released every Monday.

Host Caroline Jones is known for her Knickers Model’s Own campaign, which she embarked on after losing her mother to breast cancer. It saw her model a different second-hand outfit every day for a year and raise over £55,000 for Cancer Research UK, and she has since gone on to fundraise for other causes.

The podcast has been announced in a post on JustGiving, which explains that its title was inspired by the question Jones frequently asked herself during her first fundraising challenge. In the post, Jones says:

“Fundraising is hard work and behind every single person is a story, one that this podcast hopes to unravel and explore.”

People featuring in the podcast include Phil Heckels, who has raised over £170,000 for Turning Tides with his ‘rubbish pet portraits; Leah Chowdhry, the first British Asian woman to swim the channel, raising £50,000 for the British Asian Trust; and Max Woosey, who raised £650,000 for North Devon Hospice in honour of a family friend lost to cancer by sleeping in a tent every night for three years.

🗣️ “I just thought this might make a couple of people smile, it was nothing more than that."



Phil Heckels (AKA @wolfwinkle) never expected to have thousands of customers worldwide eager to get their hands on one of his doodles – and that's what makes his story so magical… pic.twitter.com/RYNtmakvh7 — JustGiving (@JustGiving) January 10, 2024

Each guest reveals the spark of their fundraising idea, the challenges they faced, the impact they made and what they discovered about themselves along the way.

Jones said:

“Very often there’s no plan, no campaign strategy and no marketing team – it’s a one-man or woman fundraising band. “This podcast is an inspiring listen to anyone thinking of taking on their own challenge, and for the wider charity sector to understand what it takes to work alongside an often fast-paced campaign.”

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said:

“We’re honoured to work with Caroline on this exciting new project. “For many people it’s the initial starting of a fundraiser that is the most daunting part of the process, and so we hope that through this podcast and by hearing the candid stories of ten fantastic fundraisers including Caroline herself, more people will feel encouraged, supported and inspired to begin their own journey.”

The first two episodes, featuring Heckels and Chowdhry are now available to listen to. Next up will be Charlotte Nichols & Stuart Bates who completed all 102 Olympic Events to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease in the 17 days that Tokyo 2020 took place.

Listen to episode one:

The series is part of JustGiving’s 2024 Ordinary People Being Extraordinary campaign.