Altruist skincare brand reaches €1mn in charity donations

Melanie May

Melanie May | 11 January 2024 | News

A dermatologist skincare brand called Altruist has now donated €1 million worth of sunscreen products to protect children with albinism in Africa, it has announced.

Created by Kent based dermatologist and skin surgeon Dr Andrew Birnie and Dutch economist David Westerbeek van Eerten, Altruist donated more than 45,000 tubes of sunscreen, worth over €250,000, to charities in 2023 – a record-breaking year. This brings the total value of donations since the brand launched in 2015 to over €1million. Back in 2020 the brand had generated £105,000 in donations.

10p is donated from every Altruist sale and this is used to send Altruist’s sun protection products where needed. 

Altruist works with charity partners like African Albinism Foundation / Stichting Albinisme In Afrika to get the products to those who need them, along with helping to educate communities about life-saving safe sun practices.

Altruist co-founder, Dr Andrew Birnie, commented:

“We are thrilled to reach the milestone of donations worth €1million.  Altruist was set up to achieve the mission of creating high quality sun protection that was accessible to as many people as possible and the charity donations are a key part of achieving this aim.  We will continue to donate 10p from each sale to charity to continue this important work.”

Altruism in action, founders Dr Birnie and David Westerbeek van Eerten set up the brand in their spare time, launching in 2016. Costs are kept low through their personal connections who help produce the product with the savings passed on to the consumer. 

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

