Half of UK adults plan to volunteer this year

Half (50%) of UK adults intend to take part in local volunteering activities (formal and informal) in 2024 – with 14% planning to volunteer for the first time, according to new research from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Among those who intend to volunteer this year, 30% said in food banks, 30% the environment, 29% supporting older people, and 29% working at charity shops (29%).

The National Lottery Community Fund’s annual Community Research Index surveyed over 8,000 people across the UK. It found that three quarters (76%) predict continued rising demand for local food banks in the year ahead, along with greater local need for debt advice (71%), mental health support (70%) and housing charities (63%).

Looking to the longer-term future and people’s aspirations for their community, a third of those surveyed (32%) identify reduced poverty and deprivation as among the top three changes they would like to see for the next generation.

Seven in ten (72%) say it’s important to them to feel part of their local community, and six in ten (59%) say community spirit is strong where they live. 61% say they feel part of their local community with 45% saying that having an opportunity to meet people is a benefit of being part of their community.

64% are willing to work with others to improve their local community, but only around half feel they have the opportunity (52%) or ability to play a role (46%).

David Knott, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“It’s clear that 2024 will be another year where communities pull together to tackle shared challenges and to support each other. A continued sense of community spirit and belonging, and a desire to be involved (including volunteering) are welcome bright spots that set the tone for the year ahead. “Local people know what their community needs and have the passion, energy and know-how to make it happen. This year they will have even more grassroots funding support as we have doubled the amount and term of our small grants programme, National Lottery Awards for All. It’s a key part of our drive to use our funding to strengthen society and improve lives across the UK in 2024 and beyond.”