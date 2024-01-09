JustGiving chooses GoCardless as open banking payment provider

GoCardless has become JustGiving’s exclusive open banking payment provider, replacing American Express.

The move will see JustGiving use both GoCardless’s Instant Bank Pay feature to collect instant, one-off gifts and its Direct Debit capabilities for recurring donations.

JustGiving estimates that 10% of its donations already go through open banking payments. With it not charging a commission fee on donations to charity customers, it says the cost savings will help to sustain its business model and deliver more money to good causes.

JustGiving also cites reduced fraud as another benefit of open banking payments, as well as fewer refunds, with the immediacy of these payments resulting in a lower number of accidental transactions and duplicate payments.

Oliver Shaw-Latimer, Senior Director, Payments and Innovation, at JustGiving, said:

“We’ve built a suite of products to support amazing causes and it is a privilege to be the payments platform powering fundraising behind the scenes. Fast forward 23 years and over $9 billion has been raised for good causes in almost every single country in the world. We’re constantly looking for ways to make donations go further, and open banking payments play a pivotal role. “After working with GoCardless for over a year on recurring donations, we were confident that its Instant Bank Pay feature would be perfect for one-off giving. Instant Bank Pay will not only help us to keep costs low but also provides a best-in-class fundraising experience for our customers and their donors.”

Pat Phelan, MD of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless, said:

“As open banking approaches its sixth anniversary in the UK, we’re proud to bring this emerging technology to everyone through Instant Bank Pay on JustGiving. By using our unique combination of Direct Debit and open banking payments, JustGiving can give donors and charities more payment choice whilst lowering costs and reducing fraud. Ultimately, this means more money goes to worthy causes.”