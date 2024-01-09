£300,000 fund opens for homelessness charities Ambition Aspire Achieve – one of the current Resilience Fund partners

The Berkeley Foundation is offering homelessness charities access to a further £300,000 of funding to strengthen their operations through its Resilience Fund for 2024.

Up to six organisations working in London, the South East or Birmingham will be awarded up to £60,000 each over two years, to help them build resilience for the future.

This year the organisational development grants will be available for charities and CICs working with young people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness, and facing discrimination.

The Resilience Fund was first launched in 2021 in response to the financial pressures and operational demands faced by many small and medium sized charities as the UK emerged from the pandemic. The funds can be invested in strengthening a charity’s foundations and ensuring they can meet their long-term goals to tackle homelessness, with The Berkeley Foundation committing to investing £300,000 in the programme each year, for three years.

The fund also comes with wraparound support to help small to medium sized charities and community interest companies to build their organisational resilience. As well as the grant, successful applicants will have access to the Foundation’s bespoke learning programme, and pro bono support from the wider Berkeley Group.

Applications are open until 2 February.

Sally Dickinson, Head of The Berkeley Foundation, said:

“We know that many homelessness charities are facing mounting challenges, as demands on their vital services have increased. Our Resilience Fund helps our partners to get the building blocks right, and from there it’s astounding what they are able to achieve.”

Martin Cosarinsky Campos, Director at Breadwinners Foundation, commented on how a grant from the fund had helped them, saying:

“With the support from the Berkeley Foundation Resilience Fund in 2022/23, Breadwinners was able to increase our income by 43% and consequently, grow our impact by 20%, supporting 119 young refugees through our programmes. Our collaboration also led to the growth and advancement of the staff team and our innovative approach and impact were recognised through multiple awards.”