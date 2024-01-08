Live Aid musical benefitting The Band Aid Charitable Trust opens this month

A musical about Live Aid hits the stage later this month, telling the story of the 1985 multi-venue concert that was created in response to the then famine in Ethiopia and watched by around 1.5 billion people globally.

Just For One Day opens on 26 January at London’s Old Vic, and is set to run until 30 March, and will see 10% from the sale of all tickets donated to The Band Aid Charitable Trust – whose permission has been gained for the production.

The musical has been written by John O’Farrell (Mrs Doubtfire, Something Rotten) and is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things). With a cast of 26, it features the songs of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, and many more.

It tells the story of the event and how it brought together the global audience of over a billion people to raise £150 million ($127 million) for famine relief – way exceeding expectations.

Tickets are available from £28.

