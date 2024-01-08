Amazon supports The Prince’s Trust work with young people, & more partnership news

Amazon is helping The Prince’s Trust with a donation to a new fund and with inspiring young people, while Curry’s UK&I and Pennies have raised £1mn for good causes, and Swansea Building Society has donated £3,000 to foodbanks. More on these and other partnerships below.

Amazon pledges £1mn to The Prince’s Trust’s Fund & helps on inspiring young people

Amazon and The Prince’s Trust have brought together inspirational figures to share their advice for young people, including Diary of a CEO creator Steven Bartlett, Brit Award-winning artist Jorja Smith, and Guardians of the Galaxy star Will Poulter. The advice has been turned into art that will be displayed in schools around the country, with other names involved including Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford, TV presenter June Sarpong, music producer Naughty Boy, and celebrity entrepreneur, Sara Davies. Mind-positive merchandise including t-shirts and hoodies is available to buy in support of The Prince’s Trust on Amazon.

The activity follows Amazon pledging £1 million to The Prince’s Trust’s new Strengthening Diversity Fund, to support underserved young people across the UK to build better futures for themselves. The fund will help provide opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds to succeed in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, with a range of tailored programmes available through the charity.

Swansea Building Society gives £3,000 donation to local foodbanks

Supporting its local communities, Swansea Building Society announced donations totalling £3,000 to eight South Wales foodbanks this Christmas. The beneficiaries include: Crosshands Foodbank; Cegin Hedyn Community Kitchen and Canteen in Carmarthen; Sketty Foodbank; Neath Foodbank; Splice Child and Family Project in Bridgend; Need to Feed in St Athans; Pontypridd Foodbank; and the BLT Food Hub in Beddau. Each foodbank will receive a minimum of £250.

Swansea Building Society celebrated its centenary in 2023, which saw it give away a £100,000 fund pot to support local charities. In addition to this, Swansea Building Society has also supported its official charity, Maggie’s Swansea, donating £32,000 over the past two years.

Rob Smith after his head shave

Vistry Eastern raises over £4,700 for good causes

Staff at Vistry Eastern raised more than £4,700 for good causes in 2023. Employees from the Essex-based housebuilder held a series of fundraising events throughout the year at their head office in Chelmsford and at housing developments across the region.

Almost half of the total raised was donated to the Alzheimer’s Society, Vistry Group’s chosen national charity of the year. Employees raised £1,435 by taking part in the organisation’s ‘Forget Me Not Appeal’, coming together to wear the ‘Forget Me Not’ badge and honour loved ones affected by dementia, while a Zumba event generated a further £840 for the charity. Vistry Eastern employees also raised a total of £2,439 for Macmillan Cancer Support over the course of the year. This included £1,170 from a sponsored head shave undergone by area sales manager Rob Smith in January, and £1,269 collected in memory of former site manager Paul Osborne, who passed away in June. Colleagues set up a JustGiving page and held a silent auction in the show home of the Cavendish View development in Thurston in July.

Currys UK&I and Pennies hit £1 million fundraising milestone for charities

Currys has raised over £1 million for charity from customer micro-donations since partnering with UK fintech charity Pennies. The partnership has raised money for a number of charities including current partners, the Digital Poverty Alliance in the UK, and My Canine Companion in ROI. Customers are invited to make a micro-donation via the card terminal screen when they pay for their purchase in-store.

The milestone was reached after Currys’ customers made more than 3.6 million individual micro-donations. Just one day of customer micro-donations in Currys’ UK stores raises enough funds through the Tech4Families scheme for the Digital Poverty Alliance to provide two disadvantaged families with a laptop. Four weeks of Currys ROI micro-donations helps fund a specialist My Canine Companion puppy to be trained.

Housebuilder raises £15,000 for Kent-based children’s charity We are Beams

Bellway Kent has donated £15,000 to a children’s charity based in the county. The money for We Are Beams was raised at a charity golf day held by the housebuilder in Bearsted and will help the charity with its work providing support to disabled children and their families living in Dartford, Gravesham, Sevenoaks and the surrounding areas.

Bellway Kent held the charity golf day at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Tudor Park Country Club in Bearsted in October. The event comprised a series of golfing rounds followed by an evening event of food and entertainment and money was raised through entry fees for the golf teams, a raffle and an auction. In total, over £30,000 was raised, which was split between We Are Beams and Bellway’s national charity partner, Cancer Research UK.

Coram announced as charity partner for ITV’s The Masked Singer

Coram has been selected as one of the 2024 charity partners for the fifth series of The Masked Singer on ITV. The partnership was announced by Bandicoot Scotland, which is behind The Masked Singer and a joint venture with global production group Argonon, to mark the launch of the latest series of the Saturday night TV show which sees celebrities singing while disguised in costume and launched on 30 December.

During the partnership, Coram will be highlighting how its work helps children to shine and get their voices heard, just like the contestants in the show. Other initiatives linked to the show will be announced during the partnership.

We are so excited to announce that following a very successful year of fundraising, we will be partnering with @PipsCharity again this year as our official 2024 Charity Partner!💙💚



We look forward to plenty of fundraising in 2024!🤩#pips #pipssuicideprevention pic.twitter.com/gGSDcdIMjI — Balmoral Healthcare 💙 #No1Agency #agencythatcares (@BalmoralHealth) January 4, 2024

Balmoral Healthcare partners with PIPS for another year

PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity has been confirmed as Balmoral Healthcare’s charity partner for 2024, after the two partnered last year. Fundraising activities in 2023 included its Charity CPR Relay, and staff members taking part in the Belfast Half Marathon.