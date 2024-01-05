Vicky Browning appointed interim CEO at POhWER, & more mover news

A round up of recent movers in the charity sector, including ex-ACEVO Chief Executive Vicky Browning who takes up the interim CEO role at POhWER, and Zoe Oldham who becomes CEO of the Recruitment Division at Daryl Upsall International.

POhWER appoints Vicky Browning as interim Chief Executive

Advocacy charity POhWER has named Vicky Browning as its new interim Chief Executive. Browning took up the role on 2 January 2024, which is for an initial period of six months.

Advertisement

Browning previously headed up civil society leadership body ACEVO as Chief Executive for more than five years from January 2017 to June 2022. She also played a key role in developing a cross-sector collaboration which secured £750mn in Treasury funding for charities at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2023 she was awarded an OBE for services to the charity sector.

Zoe Oldham appointed CEO, Recruitment Division at Daryl Upsall International

Zoe Oldham has been appointed, as from 1 January, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Recruitment Division of the agency Daryl Upsall International. She replaces the founder CEO, Daryl Upsall, who remains as President of the international agency.

Oldham has been working with Daryl Upsall International for over 10 years, and has in recent years played a key role in developing and growing the quality and scale of its recruitment services for the nonprofit sector worldwide. She has extensive experience of senior level recruitment, business development and strategic fundraising consultancy and has successfully completed more than 150 recruitments for over 55 organisations at Board, C-Suite, Director, and Manager level.

Former Brian House Chairman becomes charity’s first Vice President

Brian House Children’s Hospice has welcomed its very first Vice President. As he stepped down as a Trustee for Trinity Hospice after 12 years, Christopher Beverley was announced as the Vice President for Brian House, supporting Trinity’s President, Sir Bill Beaumont, and championing the work of the Fylde coast’s only children’s hospice.

For the duration of his time on Trinity’s Board of Trustees, Beverley has been Chairman of Brian House, which he has described as an honour. He is a former consultant solicitor and Deputy Coroner for the Blackpool and Fylde District. Trinity Trustee Jean Hunter has become the new Chairman for Brian House.

L-R: Diana E Dalton, Saqib Alam, and Judy Nyaga

Operation Smile UK appoints three new trustees

Operation Smile UK’s new trustees have backgrounds spanning the third sector, public sector, and legal sector. The appointments began on 2 January, during the third year of Operation Smile’s current global ten-year strategy, ‘The Next Decade of Love and Leadership’.

The trustees are: Diana E Dalton, a Senior Civil Servant at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO); Judy Nyaga, Company Secretary of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited and Regional Head for Corporate Governance in Africa & Middle East; and Saqib Alam, an international lawyer and Partner at Morrison Foerster.

Hen Harrier Action announces board changes

Upland wildlife conservation charity Hen Harrier Action has announced changes to the Board of Trustees including the appointment of two new Co-Chairs, following the news that Dr Cathleen Thomas is stepping down as Chair after almost three years in the role.

The chairing role is to be shared between two long-standing trustees, wildlife and documentary filmmaker Paul Samuels, and conservationist and campaigner Indy Kiemel Greene. Samuels spent his early career in professional music, but in the last 10 years has moved into documentary film, specialising in wildlife filming and event live streaming. A trustee for Hen Harrier Action for almost two years, he runs the Skydancer Day broadcasts and has developed a series of short wildlife films, Autumn Live! Fellow Co-Chair Greene is already well-known for his appearances on Springwatch and most recently as one of the hosts of 8 Out of 10 Bats, with Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin. He is an RSPB Ambassador and Youth Council member.

Crowe appoints partner to Social Purpose and Non Profits team

Audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe has appointed Dipesh Chhatralia as partner to its Social Purpose and Non Profits team, effective 1 January 2024.

Chhatralia joined Crowe in 2011 as a senior associate to focus on his passion for the charities and nonprofit sector. He will continue to specialise in audit and advisory services to a broad range of clients in the sector. He has an interest in supporting international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), social care charities and education providers, and also works on assurance assignments and donor grant audits, as well as advising on wider issues relating to financial management, governance, reserves, risk management and strategy.