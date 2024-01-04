RNLI to feature on 2024 commemorative coin

The Royal Mint has revealed five new designs that will appear on UK commemorative coins over the course of this year – on a 50p, £2 and £5 coins.

The coins will celebrate key events and anniversaries from the upcoming year, including the 200th anniversary of the RNLI, which will be commemorated on a 50p coin.

The 2024 Annual Set will include designs commemorating:

The Buckingham Palace £5 coin.

The 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Sir Winston Churchill £2 coin.

The 200 th Anniversary of the National Gallery £2 coin.

Created by John Bergdahl, the RNLI 50p coin design displays the charity’s flag surrounded by a life ring highlighting its 200-year anniversary.

The Royal Mint’s Team GB and ParalympicsGB 50p is to wish athletes the best of luck at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Designed by Charis Tsevis, the 50p depicts two athletes representing both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in parity, with the Union flag unifying all of the nation’s athletes.

Created by designer, engraver and printmaker Edwina Ellis, the design appearing on the UK £2 coin marking the National Gallery’s 200th anniversary, features the building at the centre with the anniversary framing it in a semi-circle. The edge inscription reads ‘MAIORVM GLORIA POSTERIS LVMEN EST’, which means ‘The glory of our ancestors is a light to our descendants’ and is inscribed on the ceiling above the main staircase in the Wilkins Building of the Gallery. The phrase shares the thought that the great artists of the past inspire those of the future, which is a founding principle of the National Gallery.

All coins will be available to purchase individually throughout the year. While the coins do not raise funds for the charity, some do end up in circulation.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint commented:

“We are excited to reveal five new designs set to appear on commemorative coins in 2024, celebrating some of the most significant moments and anniversaries set to take place. In addition to commemorating important historical events such as the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, the Annual Set also celebrates future events, like the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, with a 50p specially struck for Team GB and ParalympicsGB. “The Royal Mint has been regularly issuing Annual Sets since 1971 and they have become highly collectable as works of art. They are also gifted to people celebrating special occasions in the upcoming year, as they serve as a keepsake of that memorable time.”