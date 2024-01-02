10 snippets of fundraising event news

From fundraising totals from events to event partnerships – a round up of recent news from the world of fundraising events.

BHF chosen as charity partner for AJ Bell Great Run series

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has been chosen as the official charity partner for the AJ Bell Great Run Series, which raises millions of pounds for charity every year and includes the largest half marathon in the world – the AJ Bell Great North Run. The partnership will run for two years, and in the first year alone the BHF aims to raise at least £1.5mn.

The Great Run Company and Enthuse extend their partnership to 2027

Donations, fundraising and event reg tech provider Enthuse and The Great Run Company have announced the extension of their partnership until 2027. This follows the successful initial three-year partnership from 2022-24 between the two organisations. The latest agreement will see Enthuse continue its work as the official online fundraising partner for the full portfolio of AJ Bell Great Run Series events, including the world’s largest half marathon, the AJ Bell Great North Run.

Any charities who want to be included on the Great Run platform but haven’t onboarded with Enthuse can visit the site to register for free.

Jones Homes hosts coffee mornings to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Jones Homes Yorkshire raised money to support people and families affected by cancer by holding five fundraising coffee mornings.

The events, attended by Jones Homes colleagues, residents and members of the public, were held as part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. Refreshments and cakes were served at four developments, raising a total of £325. Cakes were provided by the sales advisors at each of the developments, with a range of homemade and shop-bought treats offered to guests.

2024 Tour de Law raises Over £121k for Breast Cancer Now

Over £152,000 has been raised for breast cancer research and care with 15,327 kilometres cycled in this year’s Breast Cancer Now Tour de Law , described as the largest sporting event in the legal calendar.

This year saw sporting icon and barrister Wayne Barnes leading his Rugby World Cup referees in a ‘Race the Refs’ effort during the tournament in France. Willkie Farr & Gallagher, who cycled 913 kilometres and raised £13,324, were crowned the Tour de Law 2023 champions and presented with the trophy by the Rugby legend, as well as winning a team ticket to Breast Cancer Now’s Charity Golf Day next May. Keystone Law secured the Star Fundraising Award, raising £24,414, and 2022 champions Latham & Watkins won the Race the Refs award, winning a signed Rugby World Cup jersey in the process. Since its inception in 2012, Tour de Law has raised well over £1.1 million for world-class breast cancer research and life-changing support.

The Watchers at Pentecost by Andrew Vicari

City Hospice’s annual charity art auction returns for 12th year

Cardiff’s City Hospice recently hosted a charity art auction, as part of its Light up a Life appeal. The auction took place at Rogers Jones Auctioneers in Cardiff on Wednesday 13 December. Commencing at 6:30pm, guests were welcomed with complimentary canapes and a drinks reception, before the auction began at 7:30pm. Guests could put bids forward online or in person.

Returning to wield the hammer was charity ambassador and BBC Bargain Hunt regular Ben Rogers Jones. The auction promised a prestigious array of art, consisting of 85 lots from some of Wales’ best artists including Kevin Sinnott, Harry Holland and the late Andrew Vicari. Rogers Jones Auctioneers did not charge commission on the lots and reduced the buyers’ premium to 15% which will be donated to City Hospice. All funds raised from the auction will be match funded by The Hodge Foundation.

adidas Manchester Marathon chooses City of Trees as Green Runner charity for 2024

In celebration of National Tree Week, the adidas Manchester Marathon has joined forces with City of Trees as its Green Runner charity for the forthcoming 2024 event. As part of the challenge’s eco-friendly Green Runners initiative, which strives to improve the event’s sustainability and reduce its environmental impact, the adidas Manchester Marathon aims to donate £5,000 to City of Trees to support the planting of trees across Greater Manchester. Each tree will be rooted in areas surrounding the 26.2-mile route to give back to communities such as those that participants will pass through.

Currently, approximately 7% of participants have chosen not to receive a finishers t-shirt and a further 2% have opted out of the finishers medal and t-shirt at the end of the event. Participants who have already registered can change their entry to a Green Runner by logging into the event portal. The amount saved from the production of t-shirts and medals will be donated to City of Trees.

Michael Josephson’s charity ball raises over £1mn for children’s charities

Michael Josephson MBE’s star-studded charity ball smashed all previous fundraising records for the event, bringing in £1,063,872 for children’s charities.

The event at Manchester’s Hilton Deansgate brought together famous faces from the worlds of music, TV and sport including Sophie Ellis-Bextor who performed on the night and Happy Radio’s Darren Proctor who hosted the event, as well as over 400 guests. The ball raised funds for four nominated charities: Mahdlo Youth Zone, Variety, The Children’s Charity, The Anne Frank Trust UK and Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity. Funds from the evening will also support small charities across the North West.

Principality Cardiff Half Marathon 2023, Image Credit Huw Fairclough | Run For Wales

New bespoke offering for charities at Principality Cardiff Half Marathon

Charities looking to get involved with the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon are being offered a new fundraising pathway by race organisers. The offering will allow them to build their own bespoke fundraising package.

First, they will be able to choose the number of fundraising spaces they need, which will include several complimentary marketing benefits. They will then have the option to purchase further standard or premium marketing bundles and up to four additional activity bundles to help increase remittance levels and encourage supporters complete their fundraiser journey. Next year’s race is on Sunday 6 October. Charities can upgrade to a standard or premium marketing bundle or bolt on up to four additional activity bundles at extra cost. These include supporter, training, warm up and family fundraising bundles. Charities can get in touch to find out more or request a brochure by emailing charity at run4wales.org.

Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) announces return of fundraising dinner

Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) has announced the return of its fundraising dinner following this year’s event which raised £46,000 for the Aberdeen-based autism support charity. Developed and organised in partnership with Aberdeen-based PR and marketing specialist ThinkPR, the ‘Think Different Dinner’ will return on Thursday 23 May 2024 at Aberdeen’s Union Kirk venue.

This year, the event was sponsored by Global E&C and Serica Energy and provided A-ND with a profile-raising platform to connect with organisations and individuals from across the north of Scotland. The money raised will contribute to A-ND’s plans for continued expansion and growth, allowing it to provide its services to more autistic and neurodivergent children, young people, adults and families, and their wider support networks across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and north Scotland.

Distillers’ Charity One of One Auction raises over £2.2mn

The Distillers’ Charity hosted its second biennial One of One Auction, in partnership with Sotheby’s, and sponsored by McLaren Packaging, at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh in October. Comprising a selection of ultra-rare Scotch whiskies, the 39-lot sale was attended by 200 guests from across the globe, and brought a total of £2,248,750: more than double the pre-sale low estimate.

Hammer proceeds of £1.8 million from the auction will primarily benefit The Distillers’ Charity’s Youth Action Fund. The result means that the first two Distillers One of One Auctions have raised a combined total of £4.2mn for charity. Bowmore STAC 55 Years Old, the oldest whisky ever released by the distillery, sold for £562,500 / $679,331 (est. £300,000-500,000). A new auction record was achieved when Brora Iris 50-Year-Old 1972, the oldest Brora single malt that has ever been bottled, presented in a 1.5 litre decanter and suspended within a one-of-a-kind handcrafted stone sculpture, sold for £400,000.