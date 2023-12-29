Tyler West becomes WaterAid Ambassador – & more celeb news WaterAid/ Laura Pannack

A round up of recent celebrity news – read on to find out who is supporting who, and how, from Tyler West and WaterAid, to Alesha Dixon and Together for Short Lives.

Sporting stars auction off their time, talent and possessions for Hope and Homes for Children

For 10 days from November 30 people were able to bid on a host of experiences and personal possessions from the country’s top sporting icons, in eBay’s #HomeAdvantage online charity auction in aid of Hope and Homes for Children. The eBay sale aimed to raise funds to help find families for some of the 5.4 million children confined in foreign orphanages.

British & Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton OBE promised to beast in someone in his gym, before sharing a protein shake and luxury stay at his favourite hotel. England goalkeeping legend David Seaman MBE is to play 18 holes of golf with someone and two of their mates. Former cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson MBE will take someone ringside and behind the scenes at Sky Sports Boxing. There was also an opportunity to share a beer backstage at The Good, the Bad & The Rugby podcast with Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne, to dance with Strictly’s Ola and James Jordan, or to let Olympic legends Paula Radcliffe MBE, Denise Lewis DBE, Daley Thompson CBE, Colin Jackson CBE and Jamie Baulch put them through their paces for five nights, at a new 5*star wellness resort in Turkey.

Advertisement

Grassroot Soccer / Getty

Celebs come together to support Grassroot Soccer’s Ninth Annual World AIDS Day Gala

On November 30, celebrities and high-profile individuals from the worlds of sport, entertainment, and global health came together at Lindley Hall in London to support Grassroot Soccer’s Ninth Annual World AIDS Day Gala. The event raised more than £1.7 million for the global adolescent health organisation, which uses the power of football to equip young people with the life-saving information, services, and mentorship they need to live healthier lives.

The evening focused on the theme of mental health and was attended by Ted Lasso actors Brendan Hunt, Kola Bokinni, and Billy Harris, Rachel Riley and husband Pasha Kovalev, and June Sarpong OBE. Grassroot Soccer honoured Ted Lasso and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) for their respective impact on mental health with the Game-Changer Award. One of the highlights of the evening included Ted Lasso stars Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Kola Bokinni (Isaac McAdoo), and Billy Harris (Colin Hughes) accepting the award on stage on behalf of the show.

WaterAid / Laura Pannack

Tyler West becomes WaterAid’s newest Ambassador

Tyler West – Kiss DJ, TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star – has become WaterAid’s newest Ambassador after returning from a trip to Zambia with the charity to see how clean water and decent toilets can change lives for good. Tyler’s first job in his role as an ambassador is to launch WaterAid’s Water Means Life winter appeal – sharing the stories of the people he met in Zambia to encourage the UK public to donate this winter and help more people build a better future.

Thank you to these 19 famous men who have joined forces with us to raise awareness of men’s increased #ModernSlavery risk ahead of #InternationalMensDay



Please donate and help support survivors: https://t.co/Nyu0khLtAC Thank you! #HiddenMenOfModernSlavery pic.twitter.com/saxa44wdrc — Causeway Charity (@CausewayCharity) November 13, 2023

Stephen Fry joins forces with Dr. Ranj Singh, Mr Motivator, Bobby George and Rudolph Walker for male modern slavery campaign

Stephen Fry teamed up with 18 famous men to raise awareness of men’s increased risk of modern slavery, ahead of International Men’s Day on Sunday 19 November. The campaign film, launched this week by the modern slavery charity Causeway, also features TV presenter Dr. Ranj Singh, fitness guru Mr Motivator, darts champion Bobby George and EastEnders star Rudolph Walker.

Fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie teams up with Mikeysline

Mental health charity Mikeysline has teamed up with award-winning designer Siobhan Mackenzie to help spread its message of hope and support across the north of Scotland.

Mackenzie joins Hollywood star Karen Gillan, football legends John Robertson and Stephen Ferguson, and businessman and former Olympian Ewan MacDonald in helping raise awareness of the work the charity does in the Scottish Highlands & Islands and Moray. She will be supporting the charity’s Burns Supper in January as well as its Bee the Change campaign, which encourages Highland, Island and Moray residents to effect positive change in their communities, schools and workplaces.

Alesha Dixon announced as Ambassador for Together for Short Lives

Singer-songwriter, author and TV personality Alesha Dixon has been named as Ambassador by Together for Short Lives. As the charity’s Ambassador, Alesha will support its vital fundraising for the UK’s 54 children’s hospices and its direct support of families of seriously ill children, through its specialist Family Support Hub.

Since she first met Together for Short Lives in 2016, Alesha has supported seriously ill children and their families in many different ways, including attending the charity’s annual fundraising gala and supporting its national annual awareness campaign, Children’s Hospice Week. The announcement comes after Alesha recently met families and children at BGC Partners’ annual Charity Day in London, where she helped raise funds for the charity’s Butterfly Fund, which gives bereaved parents a financial gift following the death of their child. It was the second time Alesha has represented Together for Short Lives at the Charity Day.

Heather Small takes on Ambassador role at Smile Train UK

Smile Train UK has announced British soul singer, Heather Small, as its newest Smile Train UK Ambassador.

In her role as ambassador, Small will use her platform to raise awareness about clefts in the UK while championing Smile Train’s programmes that take place in more than 70 countries around the world. Heather is gearing up for a visit to one of Smile Train’s programmes in 2024 and will see the positive impact of donations first-hand. During her visit, she’ll meet with children from one of Smile Train’s choirs. Small will be commencing her ambassadorship with a special performance at Smile Train UK’s annual Big Smile Carol Concert, which will take place at The Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair, London at 7pm on Tuesday, 5 December 2023.

Legendary fast bowler supports new rural sports club fund

Former England fast bowler and Strictly Come Dancing winner Darren Gough is backing a new £75,000 fund that has been set up to support grassroots sports clubs in rural England.

The Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to help local clubs on its network to flourish by helping purchase much-needed sports equipment. Gough, who is currently Managing Director of Cricket at Yorkshire, has agreed to be a fund ambassador because many sports clubs – particularly those in rural areas – are struggling to keep afloat.