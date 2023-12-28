Paul Streets to step down as Lloyds Bank Foundation CEO & other recent sector movers

A host of recent movers for our final recruitment round up of 2023, from Paul Streets stepping down as CEO of Lloyds Bank Foundation for England & Wales, to a new CEO for Greenhouse Sports – Don Barrell.

Paul Streets OBE to step down as Lloyds Bank Foundation CEO to retire

After a long career in public service and the charity sector, both in the UK and overseas, and more than 10 years of leading Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, Paul Streets is to retire from full-time senior executive work and will leave the Foundation on 31 May 2024. The Board of Trustees will shortly begin the search for his successor through an open recruitment campaign led by Saxton Bamfylde.

Under his leadership, the foundation has grown to provide unrestricted funding for small and local charities tackling complex issues, offer a wide range of support for charities to help them learn, develop and strengthen skills and capabilities, ensure the voices of small and local charities are heard among Government and decision makers through sharing insight, championing their role and value, highlighting the challenges they face and critical role they play within communities and society, and embed collaboration so the Foundation now works on the ground, bottom up in communities, bringing charities, public sector agencies and others together to identify and overcome challenges.

Seated (L-R) Samantha Harrison, solicitor; Becky Brown, solicitor. Standing (L-R) Amy Bradley, paralegal: Chris Gibson, administrator; Sue Sedgwick, solicitor and founder.

Affordable Justice expands team with appointment of new solicitor Samantha Harrison

Affordable Justice, a nonprofit alternative business structure legal service, has appointed divorce lawyer Samantha Harrison to its growing team of solicitors offering affordable family law legal services to women throughout the UK. Harrison has particular expertise in domestic abuse matters, divorce and child arrangements.

Founded and run by women, Affordable Justice is a legal firm with charitable status that specialises in operating within a feminist framework, improving outcomes for women who are escaping from abusive and controlling relationships. Based in Hull at the Preston Road Women’s Centre, the company works throughout the UK.

New Chair and trustees join board of Public Law Project

Public Law Project (PLP) is delighted to announce the appointment of Jonathan Senker as the new Chair of the Board. Senker joins alongside new trustees Carien Rai, Harbi Jama, Ravi Mehta, Naveed Somani and Simon Fletcher.

Senker is the Chief Executive of VoiceAbility. His career has been dedicated to enabling disabled people to have control over their lives and a voice that is heard, particularly when they use public services. He has extensive experience of leading organisations, and in strategy and governance. Alongside Jonathan’s role at VoiceAbility, he was chair of the Single Homeless Project (SHP), a major provider of housing and support services to people at risk of homelessness or social exclusion.

BHF appoints two trustees

BHF has appointed David Boynton and Sharron Pamplin as trustees. David Boynton has spent his career working in the retail sector and has led well-known brands L’Occitane en Provence and Charles Tyrwhitt. Most recently, he was Chief Executive of The Body Shop for almost six years, until he stepped away earlier this year.

Sharron Pamplin has more than 30 years’ experience consulting, business and HR roles. She joins from Lloyd’s Register, a global professional services company specialising in engineering and technology for the maritime industry. She joined LR from Deloitte where she was a partner and previously held HR director roles at Atkins, Hays plc and LV=. She has also led business transformation, talent and reward programmes for both public and private sectors in the UK and globally. The new trustees will take up their roles on the charity’s governing Board of Trustees over the next few months. Existing trustee Karen Frank has been appointed Acting Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Greenhouse Sports appoints Don Barrell as CEO

Greenhouse Sports has announced that Don Barrell has been appointed as CEO. He will begin his term at Greenhouse Sports in February 2024.

Barrell, who is currently Head of Performance Programmes and Pathways at England Rugby (RFU) has had a lifelong career in sport. Firstly as a professional rugby player with Saracens RFC before joining the coaching and performance development ranks at the club. His time at the RFU started as Head of the Regional Academies before being promoted into his current post, where he has worked for the last three and half years. Barrell has also held advisory roles with the Premier League, Southampton FC and the Six Nations.

Woodland Trust announces Tony Hall – Lord Hall of Birkenhead as new Chair

The Woodland Trust has appointed Tony Hall – Lord Hall of Birkenhead as its new Chair. He will take up the role in June 2024 when current Chair, Barbara Young – Baroness Young of Old Scone, steps down after eight years as Chair.

Lord Hall, appointed a CBE in 2005 and created a life peer with the title Baron Hall of Birkenhead in 2010, brings a wealth of experience gained from his career as the 16th Director-General of the BBC between April 2013 and August 2020, and Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House from April 2001 until April 2013.His career achievements included the launch of Radio 5 live, BBC News 24, BBC News Online and BBC Parliament. He also founded and was Chair of Creative & Cultural Skills, Chairman of the Musical and Dance Scheme, Chair of Stratford East Theatre, and he was Chair of the Cultural Olympiad Committee and a member of the London Organising Committee for the 2012 Olympic Games.