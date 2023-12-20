2023 Jingle Jam raises £2.7mn for charity partners

The 2023 Jingle Jam has raised over £2.7 million for its 12 supported charities, taking the initiative’s lifetime total past £25 million.

Over 60,000 donations were received during the event, which ran from 1 December to 14 December, with money raised for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Comic Relief, War Child, CoppaFeel!, Autistica, Galop, Hello World, Justdiggit, Movember, the RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People), Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal, and Whale & Dolphin Conservation.

More than 630 streaming partners took part in the 2023 event, including Vikkstar, RT Game and Freyz Playz driving an average donation of £41.97.

Advertisement

Lewis Brindley, co-founder of Jingle Jam said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the amount of money raised this year and over the past twelve years. I want to thank all those who have streamed, danced and played over the years, helping us reach this incredible milestone. “Every year we are blown away by how the video game community comes together, and this year was no exception. We’re already looking forward to 2024!”

Founded by Lewis and Simon of the Yogscast back in 2011 to raise money for Oxfam, Jingle Jam was established as a fundraising charity in 2022.

Over the years, a wide range of charitable organisations have been supported, covering environmental sustainability, wildlife conservation, relief efforts in conflict zones, promoting accessibility in gaming and sports, cancer research, supporting LGBTQ+ rights and efforts to combat racism.

The totals raised for each of the charities supported in 2023 are as follows:

Autistica – £215,341

Campaign Against Living Miserably – £277,066

Comic Relief – £196,681

CoppaFeel! – £209,247

Galop – £207,309

Hello World – £204,387

Justdiggit – £211,872

Movember – £218,525

RNIB – £192,422

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal – £219,576

War Child – £215,526

Whale and Dolphin Conservation – £332,978