Gift acceptance and due diligence - course details. Two hands, one thumb down, one thumb up.

2023 Jingle Jam raises £2.7mn for charity partners

Melanie May

Melanie May | 20 December 2023 | News

The Jingle Jam logo 2023

The 2023 Jingle Jam has raised over £2.7 million for its 12 supported charities, taking the initiative’s lifetime total past £25 million.

Over 60,000 donations were received during the event, which ran from 1 December to 14 December, with money raised for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Comic Relief, War Child, CoppaFeel!, Autistica, Galop, Hello World, Justdiggit, Movember, the RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People), Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal, and Whale & Dolphin Conservation.

More than 630 streaming partners took part in the 2023 event, including Vikkstar, RT Game and Freyz Playz driving an average donation of £41.97.

Advertisement

Why your supporters are wealthier than you think... Course by Catherine Miles. Background photo of two sides of a terraced street of houses.

Lewis Brindley, co-founder of Jingle Jam said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the amount of money raised this year and over the past twelve years. I want to thank all those who have streamed, danced and played over the years, helping us reach this incredible milestone.

 

“Every year we are blown away by how the video game community comes together, and this year was no exception. We’re already looking forward to 2024!”

Founded by Lewis and Simon of the Yogscast back in 2011 to raise money for Oxfam, Jingle Jam was established as a fundraising charity in 2022.

Over the years, a wide range of charitable organisations have been supported, covering environmental sustainability, wildlife conservation, relief efforts in conflict zones, promoting accessibility in gaming and sports, cancer research, supporting LGBTQ+ rights and efforts to combat racism.

The totals raised for each of the charities supported in 2023 are as follows:

Related posts

UK Fundraising
13 March 2019

Armistice gaming raises $380k for War Child UK and its US partner
8 February 2021

Gaming for good: three Charity Chat podcast episodes
UK Fundraising
8 May 2006

First monday lottery draw raises £150,000 for five charities
UK Fundraising
23 January 2012

Social game The Game to benefit charities

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon