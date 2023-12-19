Charity Christmas singles of 2023 – the round up

Who will be this year’s Christmas number 1, and will it be a charity single? Let’s take a look at some of the songs raising funds for good causes this Christmas.

After five Christmas number ones, LadBaby has dropped out but there is at least one single in the running for this year’s top spot that is supporting a good cause.

Creator Universe, which is a collection of over 30 TikTok stars, has done a cover of Wizzard’s 1973 track I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.

The song was released on 15 December and is available for download with profits to be donated to The Trussell Trust.

Here’s their offering:

Also released for Christmas and supporting a good cause is Rock Choir’s version. All profits raised by this charity single will go to Cash For Kids and its Mission Christmas appeal. The single features the Rock Choir Vocal Group and a solo from Rock Choir Creator, Caroline Redman Lusher.

More Christmas charity singles

A massive thank you to everyone who has helped push THE GOBLIN SONG up in the charts! 🧌📈 All proceeds from the #DoctorWho Christmas single will go to BBC Children in Need @BBCCiN ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹



And now, a word from the diva herself, Janis Goblin… pic.twitter.com/e6JlnKYqFi — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 13, 2023

The Goblin Song

Doctor Who has released its first ever Christmas single this year, The Goblin Song, with proceeds going to BBC Children in Need. Read more about it in our story here.

We Are Together Christmas Anthem

London-based singer-songwriter and musician Kevin Connery, together with record producer Nick Tauber, have released charity Christmas single, “We Are Together Christmas Anthem”, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Listeners can stream it across digital platforms and there’s also a dedicated JustGiving page for donations.

The 12 Crates of Christmas

The 12 Crates of Christmas food drive is Southend Foodbank’s way of encouraging people to think about others this festive season and donate to the food bank. There are more details on Southend Foodbank’s most needed items, plus donation points here.

Light a Candle

Barrow’s Band in Dystopia and friends have released Light a Candle, to raise money for four charities in the Barrow area covering food, shelter, care and mental health: Barrow Foodbank, Mind-in-Furness, Furness Homeless Support Group and St Mary’s Hospice. It is available as a download for 99p, and has reached the top 10 in the iTunes chart.

You Got Someone in Your Corner

South Oxfordshire-based The Cornermen, which provides men’s mental health services, has released You Got Someone in Your Corner. The proceeds from the single will fund the charity’s support services, which have assisted nearly 90 men since it was founded in November 2022, offering boxing workouts or a walk in the countryside with a trained professional.