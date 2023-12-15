Products raising funds for good causes this Christmas

Anyone looking for gift ideas that give back – or ideas to help their charity raise more funds, read on for a selection of products raising funds for good causes this Christmas, from Manchester City’s retail range to Not on the High Street’s Not Gifts.

Manchester City Christmas retail items raise funds for City in the Community

As part of Manchester City’s festive community campaign ‘The Greatest Season of All’, for every purchase a fan makes from a range of selected Christmas retail items, available online and in the City Store, the Club is donating £5 to its charity, City in the Community. Items which include a £5 donation to City in the Community through the Christmas campaign are: Christmas jumpers, family pyjama set, dressing gown and Oodie, plush Santa teddy bear, Treble football and player Funko Pops.

Manchester City is also trebling any additional donations made to the charity, to help increase overall funds up to the value of £75,000. Fans can donate at the tills in the stadium store, when checking out online during their purchase journey for match tickets, or via the charity’s monthly ‘City in the Community Prize Draw’. Every £10 raised will enable a young person to enjoy the equivalent of four hours of free football and a healthy lunch in the school holidays in 2024 and beyond.

Advertisement

TK Maxx & The Prince’s Trust

TK Maxx’s Christmas advert ‘Festive Farm’ sees birds and animals exiting a barn, dressed up to the nines. As new jumpers, hats, scarves, bags and slippers are modelled by the animals, the farmer asks his wife “did you buy all the farm designer outfits?” When she confirms she did, he says “I thought we were keeping it small with the gifts this year”, to which she responds “oh, I did love”.

Viewers will also spot a festive Christmas bear in the ad, in the hands of the couple’s young granddaughter. From the retailer’s festive charity gifts collection, a donation of £3 from the sale of each bear (priced at £9.99) will be donated to The Prince’s Trust.

For one day only, buy any Festive drink on Saturday 18th November and 50p will be donated to Costa Foundation ☕ 🎄



All donations made to the Costa Foundation go towards supporting thousands of children in coffee-growing communities. Find out more here: https://t.co/e3ytGNFjJA pic.twitter.com/xvZYgJS37P — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) November 17, 2023

Costa raises over £90k by donating for every festive drink bought on 18 November

On Saturday 18 November, for every festive drink purchased, Costa Coffee donated 50p from each sale to the Costa Foundation. Festive drinks included in the promotion are the: Terry’s Hot Chocolate, Black Forest Hot Chocolate, Gingerbread and Cream Latte, Sticky Toffee Latte, Sticky Toffee Iced Latte, After Eight Hot Chocolate, Roasted Hazel Latte, Roasted Hazel Hot Chocolate. The day raised more than £90,000.

Earlier this year, Costa Coffee offered the same donation on its Summer Frappes and Fruit Coolers. The money raised over the weekend was enough to fund the building of a dormitory block at a high school in South-West Uganda, providing safe accommodation for 120 school children, who had been sleeping in a classroom. Since its establishment in 2007, the Costa Foundation has raised over £20 million to enable more than 120,000 children in ten coffee growing communities worldwide to access education. Last year, the Costa Foundation reached the milestone of building its 100th school.

The Puppet Company / Save the Children

Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day

Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day took place on Thursday 7 December, with a range of products supporting the campaign.

Among them, Emma Bridgewater had a Christmas Jumper personalised collection of pottery, donating £5 from every item sold to Save the Children. The Puppet Company launched a special eco collection of Christmas Jumper Bear & Friends puppets with exclusive Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day festive tops, donating £1 for every item sold.

Not On The High Street Not Gifts range

Not On The High Street has launched its ‘Not Gifts’ range. The candle you’ll never light, the socks you’ll never wear, the mug you’ll never pick up – these products don’t physically exist, but instead represent a charitable donation to help shoppers give back this Christmas.

Every time an online shopper buys a ‘Not a Candle’, ‘Not Socks’ or ‘Not a Mug’, the money will instead go to one of three charities – Mind, FareShare and Crisis.

Fair Shot Cafe Christmas hampers

Fair Shot Cafe, Covent Garden’s first not-for-profit cafe, is offering Christmas gift sets featuring Fair Shot’s finest coffee blends and exclusive merchandise. They include the I’m Fair Shot’s Biggest Fan Box, the Fair & Festive Box, and the Coffee Lovers Box. Each purchase directly supports Fair Shot’s learners – young adults with learning disabilities – empowering them with life-changing skills and pathways to employment.

Evoke Classics 2024 calendar

After raising hundreds of pounds for charity from the proceeds of last year’s calendar, the Evoke Classics team has ramped the festive cheer up a gear to create an A3-sized calendar for 2024.



The perfect gift for classic car enthusiasts, the Evoke Classics 2024 Calendar features images from the Evoke Classics community. Proceeds from the 2024 calendar sales are going to the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

World Vision UK Must Have Gifts

World Vision UK is once again encouraging everyone to spread the Christmas spirit of joy and kindness with Must Have Gifts, a selection of gifts that you can ‘pay forward’ via a present that is also an essential item that will help transform the lives of children across the world.

World Vision’s current ENOUGH campaign is highlighting the issue of child hunger worldwide. There are gifts to suit a range of budgets, from one item for individuals to purchase, to community projects that groups can fundraise for, and including a goat, a girl’s sanitary kit, and feeding a child for a month.

Topdog supports local Norwich charity with donations from harness sales

Over the festive period, proceeds from all Topdog harness sales will go to St Martins Housing Trust. The charity focuses on maximising independent living and preventing homelessness in Norwich. Topdog will donate £5 for every harness sold, with no donation cap per basket. The initiative runs from 1 to 31 December or while stocks last.