FundraisingEverywhere launches Mandi Conway Fundraiser Training Fund

Melanie May

Melanie May | 14 December 2023 | News

Mandi Conway

FundraisingEverywhere has today launched a fund to support fundraisers who would like to attend a course or conference or another form of training, but don’t have a training budget.

The Mandi Conway Fundraiser Training Fund has been launched to celebrate Mandi Conway, a fundraiser who died earlier this year, and the work she did to support people in the FundraisingEverywhere community. Today would have been her birthday.

Speaking about its launch, Nikki Bell, FundraisingEverywhere Co-founder said:

“Mandi was big on making sure everyone had the help and support they needed, so what better way to honour her memory than making sure people get it!

 

“FundraisingEverywhere have chucked a few grand in to get it going and each time a speaker donates their speaker fee, the fund will be topped up. In 2024, we aim to add 5% of our sponsorship income to the pot too.

 

“If you’re a fundraiser in the UK or Ireland without a training budget, you can use it on whatever you like ­– and with whoever you want.”

The fund is for employed fundraisers at UK or Ireland-based charities and will help with full or partial funding for online or in-person training or networking events including:

Successful applicants will be people who can share a clear reason and goal for accessing the training they would like funding for, so applicants are asked to tell FundraisingEverywhere why they’ve chosen it, what specific project they’re working on that it will benefit, and what success will look like for them after they’ve attended.

Applications will be reviewed at the start of each month beginning in January 2024 with applicants told the outcome.

