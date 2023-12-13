Funding news & opportunities round up

Grants for state school cultural activities, to support people in temporary and emergency accommodation, and more.

Cultural activity funding for state schools & nurseries in North & West London

John Lyon’s Charity is urging state schools and nurseries based in North and West London to apply to its Cultural Capital Fund, which directly funds arts-related trips and other cultural opportunities for state schools.

Trips to the theatre (drama / dance)

Visits to art galleries or museums

Workshops delivered by established arts institutions in London such as museums, galleries, and theatres

Grants of up to £5,000 are available. Activities should be planned and delivered as face-to-face experiences.

Since launching the Cultural Capital Fund in 2021 as a direct response to the pandemic, the charity has awarded 251 schools in grants, supporting around 50,000+ children so far.

More information here.

Amazon Literary Partnership announces grant submissions now open for 2024

The Amazon Literary Partnership (ALP) is back for its fifth year, providing grants to nonprofit literary organisations that support and champion writers of all ages and stages on their creative journey. In 2023, ALP supported 35 organisations – more than ever before, including Creative Future, Dornoch Area CIC, Edinburgh UNESCO City of Literature Trust, English PEN and Faraway.

The 2024 edition is now open and invites applications from nonprofit literary organisations in the UK and Republic of Ireland for grants to support their work.

Applications for 2024 grants will be accepted between 5 December 2023 and 31 January 2024 for groups operating in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Grant recipients will be notified by 17th May 2024.

Details of how to submit an application and the criteria for entering can be found here.

Stef & Philips launches foundation to support those living in temporary & emergency accommodation

Social housing provider Stef & Philips has launched the Stef & Philips Foundation – a charitable initiative dedicated to supporting families and individuals in temporary and emergency accommodation.

The decision to launch the Foundation stems from the company’s first-hand experience of the challenges faced by those living in this sector of social housing and the need for additional support beyond just bricks and mortar. As a result, the Foundation will provide essential items, training, education, and community projects to improve thousands of lives across the UK.

The Foundation provides personal grants of up to £200 and project grants of up to £2,000, with three funding rounds open for application each year. In its first two years, the Foundation will concentrate its efforts on London.

Many of the grants will provide critical personal support in the form of bedding sets, clothing, baby bottle warmers or courses that provide education or promote mental and physical health. Others will contribute to projects such as developing playgrounds, libraries, and other community initiatives that children and families may not currently have access to but need to help them thrive.

The Foundation’s inaugural project, the Toys for Joy Appeal – launched last month – will bring gifts to over 600 children living in temporary and emergency accommodation this Christmas.

The Foundation will raise funds through direct donations, events, and dedicated appeals and thanks to Stef & Philips Ltd covering all the Foundation running costs, 100% of every donation directly contributes to grant funding.

To be eligible for Foundation support, individuals must be living in temporary or emergency accommodation in a London borough. Organisations seeking funding must focus on community initiatives promoting social inclusion and welfare for those in temporary or emergency accommodation in a London borough.

More information here.

Liverpool school children to decide who receives a share of £25,000 funding pot

School children are being put in charge of deciding which youth groups are given money from a £25,000 fund made up of cash seized from criminals.

Community groups operating in Garston, or intending to use the funding within this area, can apply for grants of up to £5,000 to deliver a project focused on youth engagement and intervention.

The funding has been made available using funds seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

With the focus on projects which aim to reduce and prevent crime and antisocial behaviour through youth engagement and interventions, bidding groups will have to go back to the classroom and pitch their ideas to a group of schoolchildren from primary and secondary schools.

They will decide who receives a share of the £25,000 funding pot at the Giving Back to Garston participatory budget event in February 2024. It will take place at The Academy of St Nicholas and bring together students from the Academy and five local primary schools to take part in the voting – St Austin’s, Garston CE, Banks Road, Gilmour Juniors and Holy Trinity.

Those applying for the fund can be from a Garston based voluntary or community group or intend to use the funding to benefit residents in this specific area.

All applications for funding must demonstrate how they will contribute to the key theme of ‘Youth engagement and intervention’.

Applications are now open, and groups can apply for a maximum of £5,000. The closing date for entries is 4pm on Monday 8 January 2024. Successful applicants will be announced at the Giving Back to Garston event in February 2024.

More information here.

£5mn food and fuel poverty fund from Utilita Giving

Utilita Giving’s new Executive Director has announced a £5 million fund dedicated to help households access the food and fuel they need.

Founded earlier this year – and boosted by £5m seed funding from the UK’s leading Smart PAYG energy supplier, Utilita Energy – Utilita Giving will provide aid, tools, and advice to lift households out of food and fuel poverty. The fund is split into a variety of grants for anyone – not just Utilita customers – to apply for.

The charity will accept applications for support from organisations in England, Wales, and Scotland, with immediate effect and individuals will be able to apply within weeks.

Newly appointed Utilita Giving Executive Director, Helen Boardman, announced the multi-million-pound fund in her first week in post.

People in Scotland will be among the first to receive support from the charity, with £500,000 already allocated to Utilita customers who are eligible for the £150 Warm Home Discount but won’t receive it through no fault of their own.

£1 million awarded to 27 community organisations to help older people in financial hardship

Older people’s charity Independent Age has announced 27 community organisations that will receive cash as part of a new £1 million funding round. The money will go toward projects aimed at supporting people aged over 65 through the cost of living crisis.

The 27 community-based charities offer a range of support to people in financial hardship. This ranges from helping them access entitlements, like pension credit, to support reducing their costs, through advice on energy efficiency and managing debts. The projects that received funding include a money advice bureau in Glasgow, a pensioners’ centre in south London, and a debt management service for Somali, Eritrean and Kurdish communities in Bolton, among others.

Each of the organisations will receive between £20,000 to £40,000 to help them support people in later life in financial hardship. All of the charities will work directly with older people to help those struggling with the cost of living and ensure they are not forced to choose between heating their home or eating a meal.

The new £1 million funding is in addition to an initial £2 million previously provided to organisations tackling the cost of living crisis. Combined, the cost-of-living fund has now supported a total of 77 organisations with £3 million in grant funding as part of the charity’s ambition to improve the lives of one million older people facing financial hardship by 2027.

City Bridge Foundation provides inflation support grants

City Bridge Foundation is handing out additional support in the form of unrestricted grants to many of the charities it has funded over the past 18 months to help those battling inflation and high demand for services as winter begins.

This is the second year running, City Bridge Foundation has provided this additional support. The support is expected to amount to around £437,000 and to benefit over 200 charities which were awarded grants before May last year.

It is aimed at mitigating higher than expected inflation after that date, which peaked at 11.1% in October last year and currently stands at 4.6%.

The funding, to be awarded at the rate of 6% of the value of the original grant, follows a similar award last year in which 350 charities shared £1.2 million.

Lloyds Bank Foundation awards £2.4mn to charities influencing & improving national policy & practice

Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales has announced funding of £2.4 million to support 18 projects focused on influencing and improving national policy and practice in social security, support for refugees and asylum seekers and housing.

Grants of up to £150,000 over three years are being awarded to projects working to influence change in areas including making the social security system work better for those facing the greatest challenges, ensuring those facing complex issues have access to suitable accommodation, and improving support and services for asylum seekers and refugees.

The projects represent a range of inequalities and issues across England and Wales, including advocating for black, Asian and ethnic minority communities, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ population. Those funded include Justlife, Expert Link and the Good Faith Foundation.

The Foundation received 184 applications for the programme requesting resources totalling £22.5mn. To support the selection process, the Foundation involved external experts with lived and learned experience, with the final decision-making panel formed of a majority of external advisors as part of its commitment to share power.