Top tips for an ethical recruitment process

UK Fundraising looks at ethical recruitment, asking charity recruitment specialists what that means, why it doesn’t always happen, and for their advice on how to get it right.

Charity recruitment has seen some changes for the better in recent years. The drive to make practices fairer means that ads now more often than not include the salary, while offering flexible working has become increasingly commonplace. There’s also an ongoing push to remove the requirement for a degree when it’s not strictly necessary, and for charities to consider more people from outside the sector.

Both of these are seeing some success although there’s a long way to go, and in addition, sector studies continue to highlight a lack of commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in many charities’ recruitment practices. A sector study early last year revealed that just over half of those surveyed stated such a commitment, with only 10% setting diversity targets for recruitment.

At the same time recruitment and staff retention remain a major issue for charity leaders.

Recruiting ethically – what that means

So, how can charities ensure their recruitment practices are the best they can be to make both their organisation and the sector more equitable and diverse and, through this, stronger? Ensuring they’re ethical is a large part of this. But what does this actually mean?

“Fundamentally, it’s about recruiting in a way that is fair, transparent, respectful and genuinely open to all,” says Faye Marshall, Deputy CEO at Harris Hill. “Questions around diversity, equity and inclusion are naturally a big part of that, because recruiting presents an ideal opportunity to address them and to work towards an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and respected.

Being honest and open about the job and what’s required, as well as the salary and the flexibility on offer, are an essential part of this, as of course is ridding practices of bias.

Marshall adds:

“It’s about respecting the needs of all involved, beyond simply whether someone matches the stated requirements. And, of course, it should also be free from prejudice or bias based on factors such as race, age, ethnicity, religion, disability and any other protected characteristics.”

This bias can also extend to candidates from outside the sector, who might not have the charity experience but have valuable transferrable skills. And this doesn’t just mean people aren’t getting the opportunities they deserve but that charities can also be missing out on great staff.

As an example, Kevin Croasdale, Senior Consultant – Corporate Fundraising at Charity People shares the story of one jobseeker who struggled to break into the sector:

“I had someone who was a marketing manager from Amazon – a really awesome candidate – who kept being denied interviews and was being told she didn’t have the right experience. I got her a placement as a corporate partnerships manager but I had to talk with the director there, and say ignore their job title, look at the skill set, and at what they’ve talked about in their cover letter. Look at those transferable skills that they’ve highlighted that are relevant to this role.

“This person absolutely smashed it and has gone on to do brilliant things this year. It’s about having that open discussion and that open mind that there are people out there who are really excited for the opportunity to get into the sector. But too often it’s a closed shop because recruitment practices are off putting and putting up barriers.”

For all sides to benefit, transparency, fairness, and embracing diversity, recruiters agree, are intrinsic to a good, ethical recruitment process. As Matt Adams, Head of Division (Leadership and Governance / Fundraising) at TPP says:

“It’s about having a process that’s a level playing field for everybody – one that’s fair, transparent, and based on merit, and doesn’t get in the way of allowing anyone who wants to apply or wants to consider the opportunity to do so.”

Common barriers

This all sounds like common sense, and generally they’re points we’d all agree with, so why doesn’t it always happen? Recruiters point to a number of common barriers, from limited time and resources to competition in the marketplace. There’s also often simply a lack of understanding about what needs to be considered, and how to go about recruiting in the right way.

Mhairi Cameron, Managing Director at BTA, says:

“The sector often grapples with challenges like unconscious biases and limited resources, which can hinder a thorough and unbiased recruitment process. A significant barrier is the prevalence of ferocious headhunting, which creates instability and undermines long-term organisational goals. There’s also a tendency to rely on familiar networks, potentially limiting the diversity of our candidate pool.”

To conquer these issues, a commitment to EDI has to be at the heart of the organisation, with robust policies and procedures in place that promote diversity and inclusion as well as ethical business practices throughout the recruitment process.

Sufficient time and resources also have to be dedicated to the process by the people involved, and this means recognising its importance and making it a priority, even though it’s often an addition to an already heavy workload, says Simon Callaghan, Director at Peridot Partners:

“Recruitment is 1% of what a hiring manager may be doing, but invariably it’s one of, if not the single most important decision they will make all year. This makes investing time, making yourself available, and prioritising it over or alongside other pressing matters absolutely essential.”

Top tips from the experts

So, what do you need to think about? Below, our recruitment experts provide their top tips for ensuring the process is as ethical as possible.

Simon Callaghan, Director, Peridot Partners

If using an agency, engage with them to understand what good looks like.

Think about making the process as accessible as possible from the outset i.e why are you asking for a CV AND cover letter AND application form, which repeats information.

Make it clear what you want someone to demonstrate in the application versus at interview. Don’t have a 100-point person spec. Instead, limit it to 10 essential criteria that need demonstrating at application stage.

Have back up interview dates. Be respectful that whilst you may be busy, so are candidates. Where possible, provide dates early in the process.

Provide an option for virtual interviews.

Provide a detailed overview of what the interviewer/hirer is actually seeking, so that someone can align their skills and experience.

Be open to lived experience and transferable skills.

Be open and honest about culture or the challenge that exists for the role, so there are no surprises when joining.

Advertise the salary so you don’t waste people’s time.

Mhairi Cameron, Managing Director, BTA

Charities need to ensure that their recruitment practices reflect their core values and the essence of the Third Sector. This means looking beyond qualifications to find individuals who are genuinely passionate about the cause. When writing the job description I would really encourage organisations to question the need for a university degree – unless it is vital to role, why are you asking for it?

It’s crucial to maintain inclusivity, ensuring that our job advertisements and processes are accessible to a diverse audience. A common oversight is not actively seeking or valuing diverse perspectives, which are vital for a rich and dynamic work environment.

To maintain ethical standards, transparency is key. We should use structured interviews to minimise biases and try to include a diverse panel in the recruitment process. It’s also essential to regularly update recruitment policies to reflect current best practices. And very importantly, we need to provide feedback to all candidates, fostering a respectful and considerate process.

James Redhead, Co-founder, GoodJobs

First, make sure you are measuring both your existing staff makeup and your recruitment process. If you don’t measure, you can’t track any improvements you might achieve, or that need to be aimed for.

Search for best practice not only within the charity sector but the commercial sector too.

Be aware of some of the demands and issues raised by candidates and by people within the sector. The past few years have seen several grassroots campaigns that have raised issues such as not requiring a degree by default, to show the salary in all job adverts, and to consider how working-class candidates might face hidden (to you) barriers.

If you are recruiting via an agency or jobs board, check what actions they take to help you reach the broadest relevant audience.

Faye Marshall, Deputy CEO, Harris Hill

Develop clear and unbiased selection criteria

Avoid discriminatory language in job adverts and show the salary

Promote equal opportunities

Conduct fair and impartial assessments

Maintain confidentiality

Provide feedback to unsuccessful candidates

Train your interviewing panel

Continually monitor and evaluate your recruitment process

Comply with legal requirements/compliance

Keep all communication open and transparent

By following these ethical principles, charities can build a positive reputation, attract diverse talent and foster a culture of fairness and integrity in their recruitment processes.

Kevin Croasdale, Senior Consultant – Corporate Fundraising, Charity People

There are so many little adjustments that charities could be making that make recruitment so much more inclusive and accessible. Job packs should have diversity and inclusivity throughout, with a statement on what they do in terms of inclusivity, having that kind of narrative as part of the job pack as well.

The language in the job description and the advert has to be inclusive. It shouldn’t be full of charity sector jargon that puts people off. Even like a bold statement, we are open to outside experience and transferable skills and welcome an opportunity for you to display that.

With interviews, questions that are competency based, and questions in advance are definitely advisable. It’s about displaying that job in terms of it being as accessible as possible in its language and in terms of what that person will be doing.

Be open about the salary and the benefits. Share information on paternity and maternity leave, and whether job share is available. That work-life balance is really important for working parents, and single parents. Look at how flexible and accommodating you can be around that and be transparent and upfront about these policies.

Matt Adams, Head of Division (Leadership and Governance / Fundraising), TPP

One of the biggest frustrations from a candidate perspective is a lack of feedback or of a progress update on where their application stands. In some instances, you can get quite a few applications and it can be hard to apply a very thorough ethical approach to every single application. But having said that, there is a general feeling from candidates that their application goes into the ether and they don’t know where they stand or what the feedback was.

It ranges from everything from using inclusive language in the wording of your advertising to making sure that the advert is shared widely. An advert itself is a relatively limited use, and I think it’s actually what you do with it and how it’s promoted that is key.

Take the time to consider what you are open to in terms of the interview process such as sharing questions in advance. It does tend to allow you to have a much better conversation at interview. Rather than just hiring the people who are best at answering questions under pressure, you actually get the right person. There are pros and cons to doing this but generally speaking this trend is really ethical because it gives people with low confidence or neurodiverse candidates the ability to prepare and present their best self at the interview.