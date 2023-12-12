Doctor Who releases first ever Christmas single – with proceeds going to BBC Children in Need

For the first time ever, Doctor Who has released a Christmas single, entitled The Goblin Song, with all proceeds from sales going to BBC Children in Need.

The track features in Doctor Who’s Christmas episode, which will see the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday meet the Doctor, as well as goblins, and more.

The Goblin Song is available on BBC Sounds as of yesterday, 11 December, and will also be available via Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

It is an original composition created specifically for the Fifteenth Doctor’s festive debut by composer Murray Gold and writer Russell T Davies.

Murray Gold said:

“I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either but they have agreed to donate everything from their song to BBC Children in Need so let’s not give up on them.”

The Goblins are coming for Christmas! 🧌🎄



Listen to THE GOBLIN SONG from 'The Church on Ruby Road' – available to stream now! #DoctorWho

The music video shares exclusive content from the TV special as Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa takes his first adventure through time and space in the TARDIS.

Claire Hoyle, Director of Income & Engagement at BBC Children in Need said:

“We’re delighted to continue our long standing relationship with Doctor Who, and we are so grateful for their support with this Christmas single.”