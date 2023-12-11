Newspaper Christmas appeals – who’s supporting who in 2023
A round up of newspaper Christmas appeals and who they’re supporting for 2023 – from the Times and Sunday Times, to Scotland’s Herald.
The Times & The Sunday Times
The Times and The Sunday Times are joining forces to ask readers to support three charities this year: Street Child, Whizz Kidz, and Feeding Britain.
Every pound donated to Street Child by readers of the Times and Sunday Times will be doubled up to £225,000. Of this matched funding, £150,000 will be provided by From Babies with Love, Boodles, and an anonymous donor.
Every pound donated to Whizz Kidz will be matched up to £50,000, thanks to Barratts Developments Plc, while Prezzo, the Italian restaurant chain, has agreed to match donations to Feeding Britain, up to £15,000.
Last year’s appeal raised more than £2.1 million.
The Mirror & Sunday Mirror
Young Lives vs Cancer has been chosen as the Mirror and Sunday Mirror’s charity for this year’s Christmas fundraising appeal.
Throughout December, Mirror readers will learn of the support Young Lives vs Cancer provides to children and young people with cancer and their families and be invited to donate towards their Christmas fundraising appeal.
The appeal launched on Sunday 3 December in the Sunday Mirror and will run until Christmas Day. It has received support from Young Lives vs Cancer’s celebrity supporters including TV presenter Gaby Roslin.
The Mirror and Sunday Mirror will be sharing experiences of children and young people with cancer who have been supported by Young Lives vs Cancer. People can donate by post, via cheque or postal order, by phone, by text, or online.
The Telegraph
This year The Telegraph is supporting four charities with its annual Christmas Appeal: Marie Curie, The RAF Benevolent Fund, Race Against Dementia and Go Beyond.
Running for more than 100 years, its appeal has raised close to £30 million for charities. Last year’s grand total of £726,000 was the second highest figure in a decade.
The Standard & Comic Relief
The Standard has launched its emergency Winter Survival Appeal to support those struggling in London and across the UK. The appeal builds on its previous campaigns. Last year, On The Breadline raised £4 million jointly with Comic Relief, and the two have partnered once again with Comic Relief helping to get the appeal underway with a £500,000 donation.
The appeal sees the two working with local organisations all over the country to provide funding, including Little Village, Kinship, and FareShare.
Guardian & Observer
The Guardian and Observer are supporting Refugee Councils of Britain, Refugees at Home and the No Accommodation Network (Naccom) with their Christmas appeal this year.
The appeal will help the charities fund services to connect refugees with their local community and return to employment. It will also help fund the councils’ campaigning work. Donations to the Refugee Councils of Britain will go to the British Refugee Council, which will share funds with partner organisations the Scottish Refugee Council and the Welsh Refugee Council.
The Independent
The Independent is this year supporting Zarach’s Christmas appeal. A national charity based in Leeds with hubs across the country, Zarach delivers beds and basics to children and is aiming to provide 500 beds for the most vulnerable children in society this Christmas.
The Herald
Scotland’s Herald is supporting the Scottish Book Trust for the third year running, backing its Christmas Appeal, which is raising funds so the charity can gift books to children and families visiting food banks.
To support this appeal, people are asked to visit the charity’s site and donate.