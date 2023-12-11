Newspaper Christmas appeals – who’s supporting who in 2023

A round up of newspaper Christmas appeals and who they’re supporting for 2023 – from the Times and Sunday Times, to Scotland’s Herald.

“I was a teenage sex worker until Street Child changed my life.”



🇸🇱 In our latest feature in @thetimes Christmas Appeal, @A_Loyd_Times travelled to Sierra Leone to meet with some of the first children Street Child supported.https://t.co/8FpKFjhecf pic.twitter.com/7u05Ad1On6 Advertisement December 7, 2023

The Times & The Sunday Times

The Times and The Sunday Times are joining forces to ask readers to support three charities this year: Street Child, Whizz Kidz, and Feeding Britain.

Every pound donated to Street Child by readers of the Times and Sunday Times will be doubled up to £225,000. Of this matched funding, £150,000 will be provided by From Babies with Love, Boodles, and an anonymous donor.

Every pound donated to Whizz Kidz will be matched up to £50,000, thanks to Barratts Developments Plc, while Prezzo, the Italian restaurant chain, has agreed to match donations to Feeding Britain, up to £15,000.

Last year’s appeal raised more than £2.1 million.

The Mirror is this year raising money for Young Lives vs Cancer – a charity that helps kids and their families during their fights with the diseasehttps://t.co/W07sNaTeBz pic.twitter.com/jGcSE0TRXT — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 3, 2023

The Mirror & Sunday Mirror

Young Lives vs Cancer has been chosen as the Mirror and Sunday Mirror’s charity for this year’s Christmas fundraising appeal.



Throughout December, Mirror readers will learn of the support Young Lives vs Cancer provides to children and young people with cancer and their families and be invited to donate towards their Christmas fundraising appeal.

The appeal launched on Sunday 3 December in the Sunday Mirror and will run until Christmas Day. It has received support from Young Lives vs Cancer’s celebrity supporters including TV presenter Gaby Roslin.

The Mirror and Sunday Mirror will be sharing experiences of children and young people with cancer who have been supported by Young Lives vs Cancer. People can donate by post, via cheque or postal order, by phone, by text, or online.

Thank you to everyone who supported Marie Curie during @Telegraph's Christmas Charity Appeal phone-in 💛



We're thrilled to be one of this year's chosen charities. If you'd like to support our work, head to 🔗 https://t.co/oRFEDq0ihL pic.twitter.com/t3BLcTsb15 — Marie Curie (@mariecurieuk) December 4, 2023

The Telegraph

This year The Telegraph is supporting four charities with its annual Christmas Appeal: Marie Curie, The RAF Benevolent Fund, Race Against Dementia and Go Beyond.

Running for more than 100 years, its appeal has raised close to £30 million for charities. Last year’s grand total of £726,000 was the second highest figure in a decade.

#TheStandardView: When times get tough, Londoners come together. That will be the case this Christmas, and into the future https://t.co/ID2XPHsZ3c — Standard News (@standardnews) December 6, 2023

The Standard & Comic Relief

The Standard has launched its emergency Winter Survival Appeal to support those struggling in London and across the UK. The appeal builds on its previous campaigns. Last year, On The Breadline raised £4 million jointly with Comic Relief, and the two have partnered once again with Comic Relief helping to get the appeal underway with a £500,000 donation.

The appeal sees the two working with local organisations all over the country to provide funding, including Little Village, Kinship, and FareShare.

Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner introduces the 2023 Guardian and Observer charity appeal, helping refugees facing destitution to rebuild their lives in safety https://t.co/5a7AfajP5d — The Guardian (@guardian) December 8, 2023

Guardian & Observer

The Guardian and Observer are supporting Refugee Councils of Britain, Refugees at Home and the No Accommodation Network (Naccom) with their Christmas appeal this year.

The appeal will help the charities fund services to connect refugees with their local community and return to employment. It will also help fund the councils’ campaigning work. Donations to the Refugee Councils of Britain will go to the British Refugee Council, which will share funds with partner organisations the Scottish Refugee Council and the Welsh Refugee Council.

A recent report from Barnardo’s found that an estimated 894,000 children are without a proper bed, impacting their education and wellbeing.



Zarach are hoping to end child bed poverty, with The Independent supporting their Christmas Appeal to provide 500 beds. pic.twitter.com/Ug4OEopoY1 — The Independent (@Independent) December 11, 2023

The Independent

The Independent is this year supporting Zarach’s Christmas appeal. A national charity based in Leeds with hubs across the country, Zarach delivers beds and basics to children and is aiming to provide 500 beds for the most vulnerable children in society this Christmas.

'Every child deserves a little magic at Christmas and donations from readers to our appeal will provide vital support for those most in need'



Scottish Book Trust CEO Marc Lambert on The Herald's Christmas appeal with @scottishbktrust



FIND OUT MORE: https://t.co/JWnlE81ygq pic.twitter.com/x4deDNeACM — The Herald (@heraldscotland) December 9, 2023

The Herald

Scotland’s Herald is supporting the Scottish Book Trust for the third year running, backing its Christmas Appeal, which is raising funds so the charity can gift books to children and families visiting food banks.

To support this appeal, people are asked to visit the charity’s site and donate.