Charity People to become employee-owned

Charity recruitment consultancy Charity People has announced that it is to become an employee-owned business.

Charity People started over 30 years ago from a small South London base with grants from The Prince’s Youth Business Trust and the London Enterprise Agency and the objectives of promoting the sector as the best to work, attracting the most talented and committed candidates, and helping charities recruit more inclusively and effectively.

By enabling employees to have a stake in the company and become partners in the business, it aims to enhance engagement, motivation, and overall job satisfaction.

Employees will directly benefit from company success through profit-sharing and potential capital appreciation, and will also have the opportunity to participate in key decision-making processes.

Nick Billingham, Managing Director of Charity People said:

“Employee-owned businesses are typically more productive, invest more, have greater levels of staff retention and contribute to a fairer economy. I wholeheartedly believe in the power of business for good, and this change in ownership supports that belief. I am so excited to play my part in leading a team that will be working towards goals that will be rewarded equally. Moreover, I am incredibly excited that our inspirational and impact-driven clients will know when working with us, that all of our staff have the passion and diligence you would expect from a founder/owner”

Neil Hogan, Deputy Managing Director commented:

“Over the last 14 years, I’ve seen our culture evolve into an entity we’re extremely proud of. The success of our company has always been propelled by our dedicated employees, and by transitioning to Employee Ownership it reflects our commitment to our people, our culture, and our shared future. We believe that embracing an employee-owned model will protect our unique culture and values while promoting the long-term success and sustainability of Charity People.”

The move will also see founder David Lale exit the business. Commenting, Lale added:

“Having taken a considerable step back from the operational running of Charity People these last few years, I had been seeking a suitable opportunity to exit the business whilst protecting the legacy of the last thirty years, and all that represents for me personally. “Moving to an Employee Ownership model provides just that. I am so delighted to have found a way to facilitate this and know that Charity People will continue to go from strength to strength under the already existing leadership team.”