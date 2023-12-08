Fundraising leaders encouraged to apply for Elischer Foundation mentoring programme

Fundraising leaders looking to progress to the next level in their careers can apply for a place on The Elischer Foundation’s 2024/25 mentoring programme.

The Elischer Foundation is looking for people with a talent for fundraising and the drive and ambition to become part of the next generation of sector leaders. This could be the current head of a fundraising team, a Deputy Director of Fundraising or someone in a fundraising management role, who wants to progress to an executive or organisational leadership role as the next step in their career and to invest in their personal development to grow their leadership style and skills.



It is expected that mentees will join the programme at a stage where they can demonstrate continuing success and achievement, and are most likely already leading one or more areas of fundraising with more than four years’ experience.

There are no geographical restrictions and support is free for the programme participants, thanks to the Foundation’s donors.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday 23 January.

In addition, anyone interested in becoming a voluntary mentor can find out more here.





Aisling Nolan, one of the programme’s alumni and Director of Development at the St. James Hospital Foundation said:

“If you are ready for personal and professional growth, if you are willing to commit to a year of development and the challenge and want to be and do more, then go for it. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, so embrace it for what it is. You won’t regret doing it. I have made wonderful connections from the programme from alumni and other mentors, who have become great colleagues and supporters. I’ve been to speak at other TEF alumni team meetings, I was able to reach out to someone who works in hospital charity fundraising when I started this new move and arrange a virtual coffee. “The support of the programme has been so valuable, as important as the expert mentorship you get. So, long story short…go for it! It will be one of the best professional years you can have!”