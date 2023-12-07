easyfundraising announces £50mn donation milestone

Charity donation platform easyfundraising has reached the milestone of donating £50 million to charities and good causes across the UK, through people shopping via their website or app.

The milestone figure was reached with the help of sales made on Black Friday (24 November), and is the total raised since the platform was started in 2007. In this time over 2 million users have raised donations for good causes when they shop online.

So far in 2023, over 43,000 causes including many grassroots and local charities have been helped by the platform, which costs nothing for the shopper to use.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, said:

“Christmas has come early for us here at easyfundraising. We are so excited to be announcing this incredible £50 million milestone. Our team are all delighted and it shows how all those small, individual donations really do add up. “The run up to Black Friday and sales made during the week is always a busy time for us as Christmas shoppers use the platform for their online purchases. Thanks to our supporters and the retailers they shop with, tens of thousands of good causes are benefitting from these donations at a time when they need it more than ever due to the cost-of-living crisis”.

PTA groups and schools are some of the biggest beneficiaries, with £15,458,136 donated so far via easyfundraising.

Louise Lilley, Chair of St John’s CE Primary School PTA in Birmingham said:

“Once people start to use easyfundraising, they are amazed at how easy it is and how quickly those small donations add up to large amounts of money.”

Over the past 15 years, sports and teams have received £7,239,286, and animal and wildlife groups £4,073,673.

To celebrate this milestone, easyfundraising is asking supporters and cause admins why they love their cause for a chance to win a £50 donation. The competition will run until 31 December and 50 causes will win £50 each.