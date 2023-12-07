Cubitt & West raise £1mn for Barnardo’s in under 3 months, & more corporate partnership news

Fundraising and partnership news including Cubitt & West’s feat for Barnardo’s, giffgaff’s partnership with Big Issue, and Fieldfisher’s support of Zoe’s Place.

Cubitt & West raise £1mn for Barnardo’s in under 3 months

By donating £100 for every property valued in the South East, Cubitt & West have raised £1mn for Barnardo’s in less than three months. So far, this has helped families from all across the South East with food vouchers, clothes, and appliances such as cookers and IT equipment. Cubitt & West has officially given over £15 million to good causes since 1991 and will launching a new campaign in the New Year to support its communities.

Retailers & hardware firms support HG & Shelter campaign

Amazon, Wickes and Travis Perkins are amongst a number of retailers and hardware giants supporting HG and Shelter on their mission to help and support people living in unsafe conditions due to damp and mould.

HG is collaborating with Shelter and Shelter Scotland to ensure those living in unsafe conditions have a place to turn for trusted expert advice on damp and mould. In a campaign called ‘Together for safer and healthier homes’, HG will give 5% of sales of its mould spray from signed up HG retailers to Shelter until mid of May 2024 and promote their shared expert knowledge on damp and mould with the charity and its communities. This will finance the creation of new digital tools on Shelter’s website that could help 150,000 people get the advice and guidance on damp and mould they need.

Access Foundation supports digital skills programme for disadvantaged Manchester communities

More than 2,000 people from Greater Manchester’s most disadvantaged communities have benefitted from Mustard Tree’s digital skills programme, which has received two grants totalling £89,465 from The Access Foundation.

In the last year, the project has provided digital equipment, software, support and skills training to people who have become digitally excluded and unable to access online services due to poverty or homelessness.The charity offers many programmes of support to improve mental and economic well-being, including six-week Computer Confidence training funded by the grant. The sessions have helped 150 people learn basic IT skills, tools to budget and access online banking, submit job applications and create CVs, and access government and NHS services.

Local Scottish charities receive £13,000 from INEOS

Local Scottish charities have received £13,000 from global chemicals and manufacturing company INEOS to help fund causes close to the hearts of the teams at INEOS FPS, O&P UK and Petroineos.

The donation comes from the INEOS Tour de France challenge where 122 teams of employees from across INEOS took part. The teams who have completed all 21 stages have won the right to donate the equivalent to a chosen local charity. The teams participating on behalf of INEOS FPS, O&P UK and Petroineos in Grangemouth, Scotland have chosen 13 charities to receive this donation. Charities supported include Strathcarron Hospice and Dowards House, Kiran’s Trust, Forth Valley First Responders, Woodland View School in Kirkintilloch, British Heart Foundation, Marion’s Still Smiling, Scottish Association for Mental Health, FDAMH, Cycling Without Age Scotland, and VIE Velo (Visually Impaired Edinburgh).

Fieldfisher’s Birmingham office raises over £35k for Zoe’s Place

The Birmingham office for European law firm Fieldfisher have raised more than £35,000 and will donate all funds to its chosen charity, Zoe’s Place, as part of an annual company-wide programme supporting communities across UK and Europe.

Over the course of the year, Birmingham colleagues have engaged in a wide range of community-focussed activities to work towards, and exceed, its £15,000 fundraising target. Through bake sales, car washes and a variety of team events, from open water swims to the Leicestershire Wolf Run, the team raised £17,968, which was matched by the firm to result in a total contribution of £35,936.

Big Issue vendor Brigitta Claudia at her pitch on Argyle Street in Glasgow. ©Exposure Photo Agency Ltd

giffgaff donates 250 refurbished phones to the Big Issue in new partnership

giffgaff is providing the Big Issue with 250 refurbished phones, which the organisation’s frontline teams are distributing to new vendors, enabling them to increase their cashless sales. This will be the Big Issue’s first ever phone partnership with a mobile network, and the first time that vendors will have access to phones equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, meaning they can take cashless payments directly using a smartphone, without the need for an additional card reader. This will make sales smoother and easier for vendors – as well as making it quicker and more secure for Big Issue customers to buy from them.

The partnership with giffgaff builds on the Big Issue’s existing work to support vendors with cashless transactions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation’s frontline teams started supplying vendors with card readers, allowing them to continue selling the magazine in line with health guidelines.

KPMG UK raises over £1 million for charity partner Marie Curie

KPMG in the UK has now raised over £1 million for Marie Curie, two years after staff voted for a partnership with the end-of-life charity. The firm’s flagship Big Walks, which took place in the summer months, were a key contributor to the total raised so far. This year, 5,300 colleagues collectively travelled 94,000km, with the fundraising walks and distance challenges raising over £320,000. This surpassed the £222,000 raised the prior year.

In September this year, 300 colleagues stepped up even further, abseiling 15 stories of the firm’s London headquarters in Canary Wharf, raising over £73,000. KPMG UK’s charity partnership also extends to the firm’s volunteering and pro bono efforts. The professional services firm, Marie Curie and other stakeholders have been collaborating to better understand the barriers to improving end of life care. The partnership draws to a close in September 2024.