The October Club seeks 2024 charity partner

The October Club is looking for its 2024 charity partner, with the application process open until Friday 16 February.

There are three key criteria:

The October Club funds small and growing charities with voluntary income of between £500,000 and £2.5mn per annum. The funding is for a transformational project based across several UK regions. The funds must be used within 3 years.

The charities it supports are typically UK based, with the ambition to extend their work and normally not in the same field as The October Club’s beneficiaries of the previous two years. In 2023, its charity partner was Schoolreaders, for which it raised over £640,000 at its annual gala in October, and in 2022 it was Empire Fighting Chance. There are no particular causes funded or avoided.

Advertisement

One charity is supported each year and while it does not guarantee a figure the average amount raised in recent years has been £500k.

Information and the application form can be found here.

The October Club started with a fundraising dinner to raise money for people with Leukaemia in 1987. The success of this event led it to become annual, every October. The October Club has now raised over £15 million for the charities it supports.