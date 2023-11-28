Terry is Crowdfunder UK’s most generous name

For today’s Giving Tuesday, Crowdfunder UK has been delving into 2023’s giving trends to uncover the UK’s most generous names – with Terry at the top, closely followed by Jeremy and Ronald.

Crowdfunder UK has ranked the names according to their average donation size on the platform.



Its top 10 most generous names are:

Terry – Averaging £139.28 per donation Jeremy – Close second with £119.89 Ronald – £113.24, claiming third place Bernard – Contributing an average of £102.68 Giles – £102.45 Francesca – £100.51 Roger – £88.96 Arthur – £86.51 Eva – £85.87 Katharine – £85.76

Fun Facts:

Camilla (26th, £69.53) outdoes Charles (27th, £67.70)

Rishi (£45.64) shows more generosity than Kier (£35.00)

Gavin (£70.72) outgives Stacey (£21.81)

Special Mention:

David and Sarah lead the way in the number of individual donations in 2023