Terry is Crowdfunder UK’s most generous name

Melanie May

Melanie May | 28 November 2023 | News

An older man with short white hair and black framed glasses smiles at the camera from a garden. There is a woman in the background. By Marcus Aurelius on Pexels

For today’s Giving Tuesday, Crowdfunder UK has been delving into 2023’s giving trends to uncover the UK’s most generous names – with Terry at the top, closely followed by Jeremy and Ronald.

Crowdfunder UK has ranked the names according to their average donation size on the platform.

Its top 10 most generous names are:

  1. Terry – Averaging £139.28 per donation
  2. Jeremy – Close second with £119.89
  3. Ronald – £113.24, claiming third place
  4. Bernard – Contributing an average of £102.68
  5. Giles – £102.45
  6. Francesca – £100.51
  7. Roger – £88.96
  8. Arthur – £86.51
  9. Eva – £85.87
  10. Katharine – £85.76

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

