Poll shows support among employees for diverting Christmas activity funds to good causes By Lisa Damico Portraits

Over two-thirds (69%) of UK employees say their workplace allocates funds for Christmas activities such as parties, decorations and employee gifts. And among those employees, overall almost half (49%) are in favour of some of these funds going towards charities of their choice according to an Ipsos poll commissioned by GlobalGiving UK.

20% of these report being strongly in favour some of the contribution or funding being donated to a charity of their choice instead, and 30% report being somewhat in favour.

Of those participants in favour of some of the contribution and funds being used for charity, 31% said that this should be all of it/almost all of it or about three quarters, while 29% said it should be about half of it.

Alex Ritchie, CEO at GlobalGiving UK, commented:

“What this poll tells us is that employer charitable giving is important to many workers, so much so that they are willing to give up some of the Christmas gifts and celebrations they have at work in exchange. “This sends an important message to businesses about what’s important and meaningful to their teams.”

The preference for exchanging employer spend at Christmas for charitable giving is stronger amongst younger participants whose workplace allocates funds for Christmas activities. 57% of those aged 16-34 say they are in favour of the contributions being donated to their choice of charity compared to 44% of those aged 35-75.

GlobalGiving UK offers charity gift cards, which enable UK businesses to donate on behalf of employees, giving staff the ability to choose the causes.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos in November 2023 on behalf of GlobalGiving UK. Ipsos polled a representative sample of 1,317 adults aged 16-75 in full or part time work in the UK.