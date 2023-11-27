Speaker proposals sought for IFC 2024 IFC. Photography by Chris Cooper/ ShotAway/ www.ShotAway.com/ #shotawaydotcom

The Resource Alliance is inviting potential speakers to submit proposals for next year’s International Fundraising Congress, which will take place in Noordwijk in the Netherlands 22-25 October 2024.

The Resource Alliance is seeking proposals for long form masterclasses as well as short form workshops aligned with next year’s event theme, which is WE RISE.

Ruby Chadwick, Director of Programmes at the Resource Alliance, said:

“The International Fundraising Congress is a platform to share learnings and best practices from around the world. It is vital to us that our speakers represent a diverse range of voices and experiences and we are excited to receive applications from people keen to join a lineup that has included world-renowned authors, activists, researchers, and thought leaders from all over the globe.”

IFC 2024 will once again be delivered in a hybrid format, and will feature sessions spanning a variety of topics, including leadership & team building, fundraising, storytelling, innovation & transformation, and new technology.

Chadwick added:

“Our theme for IFC 2024 is WE RISE. Our aim is to curate an unparalleled experience for fundraisers, changemakers, and campaigners to come together and learn from the brightest minds in the social impact world. The expertise and professionalism of our speakers empowers our delegates to drive meaningful change and create greater impact in their own organisations and for their causes. The quality of the proposals submitted blows us away year after year.”

The submission deadline for proposals is Wednesday 10 January 2024, and they can be submitted here.