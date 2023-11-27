Lidl launches Christmas jumper rental service, benefitting NSPCC

Anyone keen to make a splash with their Christmas jumper choice but wanting a more sustainable option can rent one from Lidl this year ­– and support a charity at the same time.

Lidl has launched a Christmas jumper rental service, with its festive knitwear available now and until 31 December. Rental starts at £2 a day, and all profits go to the NSPCC.

The jumpers can be rented through the By Rotation app, and every one of Lidl’s Christmas jumpers from between 2020 and 2023 is available to rent. The collection also features three new bespoke Lidl jumpers, designed by slow fashion designer Lydia Bolton from upcycled materials and inspired by pop culture Christmas icons. ’The Carey’, ’The Lewis and ’The John’ are all available exclusively as part of the Lidl x By Rotation collection.

Advertisement

The Carey is a festive red with an off-the-shoulder cut, and big bows. The Lewis combines gold, glitz, tassels, and glamour, and The John is a blue turtleneck with frills, sequins, and stars.

The Carey The John The Lewis

Eshita Kabra, Founder & CEO of By Rotation said:

“By Rotation is thrilled to partner with Lidl this festive season by adding Lidl’s Christmas jumpers to our shared wardrobe on the app. With Christmas being one of the top occasions of the year when the demand for purchasing single-wear outfits skyrockets, renting a festive jumper for your holiday season plans is a great way to leave a positive impact on the planet and also save money!”

Bolton commented:

“I’ve loved being a part of Lidl’s Christmas iconic jumper campaign. Designing and producing these jumpers inspired by Christmas icons from second-hand textiles has been super fun and creative, but knowing they are going to be rented and re-worn also supports my mission of valuing and reusing textiles.”

All jumpers can be rented for a minimum of three days. Lidl adult Christmas jumpers are also available to buy instore for £7.99. Lidl GB is donating £1 from the sale of every Lidl Kids’ Christmas Jumper, Adults’ Lidl Socks, Men’s Lidl Christmas Jumper, Ladies’ Lidl Christmas Jumper, and Adults’ Lidl Bobble Hat (capped at £150,000) from 23 November to 31 December to help fund NSPCC’s Childline service.

According to Hubbub, in 2019, approximately 12 million Christmas jumpers were purchased new, with 1 in 3 under 35s buying a new Christmas jumper each year, and only 2 in 5 being worn once over the festive period.