Charities in need of essentials for their communities urged to join In Kind Direct

Melanie May

Melanie May | 27 November 2023 | News

Toilet rolls. by Shutterbug75 on pixabay

In Kind Direct, which distributes donated products to its network of over 6000 charitable organisations across the UK, is urging charitable organisations, community groups, foodbanks and warm spaces to register to join so they can access essential items to share with their communities.

Items are donated by retailers, manufacturers and brands, including Amazon, Bulldog, L’Occitane, Modibodi, and Orchard Toys. In Kind Direct is also urging more to donate, sharing that:

Based on the needs from its network, In Kind Direct are appealing to companies to donate warm clothing, blankets, hats and gloves, children’s gifts including books, toys and gifting for adults to support those who will be struggling over the winter months.

How to move from Fundraiser to CEO - by Bruce Tait. Upwards white arrow on blue background.

Its Charitable Network Survey 2023 reveals that the products in highest demand this winter are:

Rosanne Gray, In Kind Direct CEO commented:

“We recognise that the demand for our services dramatically increases during winter months as the temperatures drop. Our ‘Warmth this Winter’ campaign is all about working together to ensure everyone can feel warmth during these colder months, by giving as many people as possible access to life’s essentials. Our network research has revealed the key items that people really need this festive season, and we are urgently appealing for donations of warm clothing, blankets, hats and gloves, children’s gifts, books and toys, to support people over the winter months. In addition, we are appealing for hygiene products such as toilet roll, washing liquid, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo and period products, to help people feel clean and well during the festive period.’’

 

Charitable organisation such as a community group, registered charity, foodbank, warm space or school needing products can register for free.

Retailers, manufacturers or brands with any of the mentioned products available to donate can email: donations at inkinddirect.org with the products and volume they have available.

