Do you order print for your charity? You need to join Solopress Charity Partnerships. Register for free today.

Nominees sought for Inspiring Communicator Awards 2023

Melanie May

Melanie May | 24 November 2023 | News

multicoloured stars against a dark background. By Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels

CharityComms has opened nominations for its 2023 Inspiring Communicator Awards, which ‘recognise talented communicators and changemakers’ that work in or with the charity sector.

This year marks a decade of the awards, and in recognition of this as well as the current challenges communicators are working in, CharityComms is this year launching 10 award categories, covering individuals, teams, themes and outputs.

Advertisement

Gift acceptance and due diligence course by Kerry Rock. Background image (filtered yellow) of one hand on the left with thumb down, and on the right a hand with a thumb up.

The categories are:

Nominations can be submitted until 14 December. Anyone can place one, or be nominated – there is no requirement to be a CharityComms member.

CharityComms CEO Adeela Warley said:

“The Inspiring Communicator Awards is a joyous and important part of our work, recognising truly extraordinary individuals and teams spanning roles, responsibilities and causes. What unites them is their ability to lead by example and bring people together for positive change through exceptional communications.

 

“It is always a pleasure to read the nominations and an honour to award inspiring individuals who tell us how much they appreciate the acknowledgement of their hard work and dedication. Together, the work of our winners are prime examples of the value of communications for charities.”

Shortlisted candidates will be announced in January, and the in-person awards ceremony will take place in London on 28 February 2024.

CharityComms Salary & Organisational Culture Survey

CharityComms has also just launched its 2023 Salary and Organisational Culture Survey, which provides an insight into how charity comms and marketing professionals feel about their role and how they are perceived within the sector. This year, as well as continuing to focus on the practicalities of recruitment and salary levels, CharityComms is looking deeper into how burnout is affecting those working in the charity sector and how AI is being used in comms. 

The closing date is 15 Jan 2024.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
26 September 2019

Nominations for Climate Communications Awards close next week
UK Fundraising
26 November 2004

AMA are finalists in Call Centre Environment competition
17 October 1999

MSF wins Nobel Peace Prize
UK Fundraising
27 February 2019

New categories announced as 2019 National Fundraising Awards open for entries

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon