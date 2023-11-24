Nominees sought for Inspiring Communicator Awards 2023

CharityComms has opened nominations for its 2023 Inspiring Communicator Awards, which ‘recognise talented communicators and changemakers’ that work in or with the charity sector.

This year marks a decade of the awards, and in recognition of this as well as the current challenges communicators are working in, CharityComms is this year launching 10 award categories, covering individuals, teams, themes and outputs.

Advertisement

The categories are:

Rising Star – recognising the sector’s emerging talent and future leaders.

Strategic Leader of the Year – celebrating leaders who are winning hearts and minds.

Team of the Year – for two or more individuals who are the dream team.

Best Collaboration (agency and charity) – recognising the power of the agency and charity combination to achieve great things.

Best Collaboration (freelancer and charity) – recognising the power of the freelance and charity combination.

Best In-house Campaign – spotlighting strong campaigns designed in-house that are making waves at local, national or global levels.

The Accessible Comms Award – a devoted award for communicators advocating and practising accessible communications.

The Inclusive Comms Award – a dedicated award to commend the champions of equality, diversity and inclusivity in the sector’s communications.

Comms Changemaker of the Year – committed comms individuals who are addressing the biggest and most pressing issues to influence lasting environmental, sectoral or social change.

The Innovation Award – celebrating those who are innovating and blazing a trail for other comms professionals in the sector to follow.

Nominations can be submitted until 14 December. Anyone can place one, or be nominated – there is no requirement to be a CharityComms member.

CharityComms CEO Adeela Warley said:

“The Inspiring Communicator Awards is a joyous and important part of our work, recognising truly extraordinary individuals and teams spanning roles, responsibilities and causes. What unites them is their ability to lead by example and bring people together for positive change through exceptional communications. “It is always a pleasure to read the nominations and an honour to award inspiring individuals who tell us how much they appreciate the acknowledgement of their hard work and dedication. Together, the work of our winners are prime examples of the value of communications for charities.”

Shortlisted candidates will be announced in January, and the in-person awards ceremony will take place in London on 28 February 2024.

CharityComms Salary & Organisational Culture Survey

CharityComms has also just launched its 2023 Salary and Organisational Culture Survey, which provides an insight into how charity comms and marketing professionals feel about their role and how they are perceived within the sector. This year, as well as continuing to focus on the practicalities of recruitment and salary levels, CharityComms is looking deeper into how burnout is affecting those working in the charity sector and how AI is being used in comms.

The closing date is 15 Jan 2024.