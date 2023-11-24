Nominations open for 2024’s €1mn Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity

Nominations for the 5th edition of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity are now open. Offering an award of €1 million, it recognises individuals, organisations and groups leading society’s efforts to tackle climate change.

The Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, from the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, supports scalable solutions that will have real impact for communities and for advancing national and global climate goals. The funding has also been used to strengthen communities facing the effects of climate change, helping them adapt and build resilience.

To date, €4 million has been awarded to different approaches to tackling climate change, including youth mobilisation, coalition building, development of local solutions, scientific research and leadership in ecosystem restoration.

Any individual, organisation, or group of people and organisations working on innovative climate solutions are eligible for the prize. Nominations are open until 2 February 2024, 5pm GMT and all nominations must come from a third party.

Dr. Angela Merkel, President of the Jury said:

“The Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity honours individuals and organisations taking exemplary action with regard to climate change mitigation. It reminds us that people must always be at the heart of any effort to tackle the effects of climate change. The Prize sum enables the support and advancement of innovative solutions and ideas in this sphere.”

Previous winners include Greta Thunberg in 2020; the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy in 2021; the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The most recent edition split the €1 million award between three individuals pioneering ecosystem restoration efforts in the Global South – Bandi “Apai Janggut”, customary community leader (Indonesia), Cécile Bibiane Ndjebet, campaigner and agronomist (Cameroon) and Lélia Wanick Salgado, environmentalist, designer and scenographer (Brazil).

Martin Essayan, Trustee of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, said:

“We know that many of the solutions to a fairer, sustainable future are already out there. In this edition of the Prize, we hope to see applications from across the globe that reflect the ingenuity and passion of people working on climate solutions for the benefit of our planet and communities.”