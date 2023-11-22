Third of consumers plan to give pre-loved gifts this Christmas

Pre-loved gifting is on the up, according to an Oxfam-commissioned study, with 33% planning to give second-hand gifts this Christmas, compared with 25% in a comparable study from 2021. This is a percentage increase of a third in two years.

Most of those (94%) are looking to save money during the cost-of-living crisis, but increasingly too, the survey found that people like the idea of buying something with a story behind it (21% – up from 13% in 2021). And those who love the ‘hunting’ aspect of searching for the perfect gift has also risen, from 19% to 28%.

Lorna Fallon, Director of Retail for Oxfam, said:

“Attitudes towards buying second hand are really shifting. The clear majority of us now feel it is acceptable to give pre-loved gifts at Christmas. Whether it is the cost-of-living crisis or environmental concerns that are driving people to buy pre-loved, it is encouraging to know that a third of all shoppers are planning to buy second hand this year. Pre-loved gifts give items a longer life and they can go on to bring joy to others.”

The study of 3,000 shoppers who celebrate the festive season also found exactly a quarter of those polled are planning to make second-hand gifting a tradition with their loved ones each Christmas, and 53% of respondents say it’s a good lesson to pass on.

Young people are the most likely to give second-hand at 73% of the 18 to 24-year-olds surveyed, versus 28% of those aged 55 to 64.

TV presenter and Oxfam ambassador, Miquita Oliver, said:

“Second-hand does not mean second-best. In the last few years, we have seen a rise in popularity of vintage fashion with more and more young people proud to wear second hand clothes. We need that mindset to extend across gift-giving. Charity shops are a great place to find unique, thoughtful presents.”

More findings

According to the OnePoll.com figures, six in 10 people believe it’s more acceptable than ever before to give second-hand gifts to a loved one.

And over half (57%) of respondents admitted being able to find quality items that are second-hand was a pleasant surprise.

The main things Christmas fans are likely to buy second hand versus new are books (45%), jewellery (28%) and toys and games (28%).

Over a third (36%) of all respondents would be grateful to be given a pre-loved present on December 25, with only 6% saying they’d be shocked or offended.

The research also revealed people have more or less the same concerns about climate change now as they had in 2021.

Fallon added:

“Second hand shopping offers a unique and high-quality range of gifts. You also contribute to reducing waste and conserving resources. By swapping just one or two presents for a pre-loved gift, it will help to stretch the Christmas budget whilst helping to support people and communities around the world, including those hit hard by the climate crisis.”