New Director of Fundraising for Plan International, & more charity movers

A round up of recent sector appointments, including Nick Radmore joining Plan International UK as Director of Fundraising and Supporter Engagement, and Matt Atkinson, who will become Royal British Legion’s Director General early next year.

Nick Radmore appointed Director of Fundraising & Supporter Engagement at Plan International UK

Plan International UK has appointed Nick Radmore as its new Director of Fundraising and Supporter Engagement. Radmore has worked in the UK charity sector for the past 20 years, starting at the British Heart Foundation, where he led the charity’s brand, digital and communications teams before moving to Great Ormond Street Hospital, developing integrated fundraising campaigns and appeals to achieve the charity’s c£90m annual income target. His latest role was at the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) where he brought together the fundraising and communications functions.

The charity has also promoted Kathleen Spencer Chapman to the new post of Director of Influencing and Youth Engagement. She has worked at Plan International UK for nearly six years leading policy, advocacy and research teams. Spencer Chapman joined the organisation from Bond UK where she headed up the policy and public affairs teams. Before that she worked as Oxfam’s Head of Policy and Government Relations, and previously at NSPCC.

Mark Atkinson to join Royal British Legion as Director General

The Royal British Legion has announced Mark Atkinson, the current Chief Executive Officer at RNID, as its new Director General. Atkinson, who has been at RNID for five years, will be joining the RBL in early 2024 to lead its Executive Board.

The current Director General, Charles Byrne, will step down on Thursday 30 November after ten years with the charity. The RBL’s Executive Director of Services, Antony Baines OBE, will be Interim Director General until Mark Atkinson starts in post.

Tinnitus UK appoint new Head of Brand and Communications

Tinnitus UK have welcomed Joanna (Jo) March as their new Head of Brand and Communications. March will be leading on the charity’s activities as they continue to deploy their new Tinnitus UK brand. She is a Chartered PR practitioner who has worked across a variety of industries both in the UK and in Asia, where she lived between 2004 and 2012. Away from work, March is an active volunteer for the Chartered Institute of PR.

New Chair of Trustees for Factory International

Factory International has announced Moira Sinclair OBE as its new Chair of Trustees, taking over from Tom Bloxham MBE. Sinclair has a wealth of experience in senior roles in the arts and cultural sector and is a graduate of Manchester University. Formerly Executive Director London and South East for Arts Council England, her current role is as Chief Executive of the Paul Hamlyn Foundation. She is also Chair of Clore Leadership and Chair of the London Mayor’s Cultural Strategy Board, and a member of the British Library Advisory Council.

As Chair of Factory International, Sinclair will oversee the Board for the organisation that produces and programmes both Manchester International Festival (MIF), and Aviva Studios – the new cultural space which opened last month in the heart of Manchester.

EY Partner Andrew Caveney joins Cranfield Trust Board of Trustees

Andrew Caveney, senior EY Partner, has joined Cranfield Trust’s Board of Trustees. Andrew has extensive consultancy experience from previously leading EY’s Global Operations Consulting practice and is currently EY’s Head of Sustainability Consulting in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA).

With his background and experience in consultancy operations, Caveney will act as a sounding board in his Trustee role, supporting Cranfield Trust to continue to bring new thinking to its operations management.

Front row (L-R): Mala Abel, Danni Everard, Dan Cornell. Back row (L-R): Hollie Wistow, Tony Barker, Martin Stone, Richard Almond.

Notts LGBT+ Network unveils board of Trustees

A new board of Trustees was elected at Notts LGBT+ Network’s Annual General Meeting, the Network’s first since becoming a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO). It is about to enter 50th year of operation. Its new CIO status means that the Network is now recognised as a legal body in its own right. The board of Trustees is made up of seven people and will oversee the governance and day-to-day running of the charity, which is made up of more than 20 unpaid volunteers, all from the local LGBTQ+ community.

Joining Danni Everard, Tony Barker, Richard Almond and Hollie Wistow, who have all previously served as trustees, is business development consultant Mala Abel, defence sector strategy and agility consultant, Dan Cornell and Martin Stone, director at Nottingham-based digital PR agency Tank and creative agency Warbox. As part of the new board structure, Mala will serve as Network Chair, with Martin taking on the role of Vice Chair. They will be supported by Richard as Treasurer and Hollie as Secretary for the charity.

MP Anum Qaisar is new Patron of the British Polio Fellowship

MP Anum Qaisar has agreed to be a Patron of the British Polio Fellowship. An active member of the SNP, Qaisar has worked for various SNP Parliamentarians. Before entering the Commons, she retrained as a Teacher of Modern Studies and Politics at the University of Strathclyde. In 2021, when Airdrie and Shotts MP, Neil Gray announced his bid for the Scottish Parliament, Qaisar was selected as the SNP’s candidate in the subsequent by-election. She gained 46.4% of the vote and aged 28 years, won the election becoming Scotland’s second female Muslim MP.

NSPCC appoints Gaby Zein as Trustee

The NSPCC appointed Gaby Zein, a former communications and education expert as well as an active Childline Volunteer to its Board of Trustees in October. Zein’s early career was spent in marketing and public relations, where she was Managing Director of PR firm Freud Communications, and co-founder of Freud Inside, with advertising group The&Partnership. After having children, she moved from a full-time role in communications into the education sector. She consulted for Treehouse School, a school for autistic children, and continues to sit on the Expert Advisory Committee for Ambitious About Autism.

Most recently, she was a Director and Deputy Chair of Governors at Notting Hill Prep, an independent school in West London, and Safeguarding Governor at their sister nursery school, the Acorn. She has worked with the NSPCC as a volunteer Childline counsellor for over six years, with additional roles as a mentor and a co-trainer for Childline workshops. Last year, she received her purple award for 700 hours of counselling. The charity has also appointed a second trustee – Chanelle Wilson, who is Director of Clinical Services at Havens Hospices in Essex.