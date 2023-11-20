BBC Children in Need raises £33,513,325

Friday’s BBC Children in Need night raised £33,513,325 – down from last year’s on the night total of just over £35mn. This year’s appeal show was the 43rd.

Fundraising highlights included Vernon Kaye’s ULTRA UltraMarathon feat, which raised over £5mn.

This year also saw BBC Children in Need team up with The One Show, Morning Live and BBC Radio 2 to launch The Challenge Squad.

Advertisement

We're elated to be able to announce the grand total raised this year.. £33,513,325! 🙌



Thank you so much to everyone who got involved and donated – your support will mean the world to children and young people across the UK. #ChildreninNeed pic.twitter.com/nPZukRcTfe — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2023

This was made up of four young people who have benefitted from BBC Children in Need funding, and who were championed by Jermaine Jenas, Alex Jones, Roman Kemp and Vernon Kay as they undertook personal challenges, with two of these taking place live on BBC Children in Need’s 2023 Appeal show.

In the run up to Friday’s event, The One Show and Morning Live also asked supporters across the UK to Challenge Yourself and be SPOTacular to raise funds for BBC Children in Need. This year for the first time, every pound donated or raised in support of Challenge Yourself and the Challenge Squad is being matched pound for pound (up to a value of £1.5mn)) by Postcode Education Trust, supported through People’s Postcode Lottery. It was announced live on the show that the Squad have so far raised £2,844,182.

TikTok partnered with BBC Children in Need this year, for its ‘biggest LIVE campaign yet’. This included the launch of limited edition Pudsey Gifts – for each one sent, TikTok pledged to make a donation. This resulted in the TikTok LIVE community raising £513,000 through 20.9 million Pudsey gifts sent over the past few months.

Young Fundraiser of the Year

This year’s Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser of the Year was 12 year old Joel, who cycled 600km (373 miles) from England to the Netherlands.

More fundraising totals

Other fundraising feats included the DIY SOS team, with the help of Radio 2, completing a special build for BBC Children in Need funded project, Treetops Hospice, raising £380,769.

The 2023 Ramble special, which saw Countryfile presenters and children and young people rambling across the UK, and contributing to Countryfile’s 2023 fundraising total of £2,091,221.

McDonald’s announced that it has raised £1.5mn, taking its total raised in 3 years to £4mn, while Asda has raised £2.8mn. Throughout 2024, McDonald’s will also connect all its restaurants with youth services to help young people across the UK and Ireland as part of its ongoing partnership with the charity, to fund youth work across the country. This partnership has already helped 25,000 young people.

Our partners at @Asda have raised a whopping £2,800,000 to support the vital projects funded by BBC Children in Need! We can’t thank you enough for your huge contribution 💛@BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer | #ChildreninNeed pic.twitter.com/UpVyKfFjtY — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2023

Commenting on the evening, Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive at BBC Children in Need, said:

“The overwhelming kindness and generosity shown this evening – especially when things are incredibly hard for so many – is remarkable. I want to thank the UK for once again showing children and young people that we are here for them. To each and every person that gave so generously this evening, thank you.”

More fundraising totals in Tweets

We’re thrilled to announce that our partners at @GreggsOfficial have raised £961,290.25! Thank you so much for all your hard work in support of BBC Children in Need – it’s really paid off. 💛@BBC One & @BBCiPlayer | #ChildreninNeed pic.twitter.com/XKBb5IEZsm — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2023

Our partners at @ERACTeamPudsey have raised a staggering £700,000 in support of BBC Children in Need. Thank you so much for all of your hard work and dedication. We think you’re amazing! 💛@BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer | #ChildreninNeed pic.twitter.com/pegDThOz1A — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2023

Thank you so much to our SPOTacular partners at @DFS for their superb fundraising work. They've raised a massive £500,000 for BBC Children in Need. 💛@BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer | #ChildreninNeed pic.twitter.com/qXf6VKDPal — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2023

A huge thank you to our partners at @WelcomeBreak for raising a phenomenal £125,000 in support of BBC Children in Need and our projects. What an amazing contribution! 💛@BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer | #ChildreninNeed pic.twitter.com/pm49mKl06b — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2023

Our SPOTacular partners at @OneStopStores have raised a humungous £160,000 for BBC Children in Need. What an achievement! We’re so grateful for all of your hard work. 💛@BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer | #ChildreninNeed pic.twitter.com/GJPIPcJlS0 — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2023