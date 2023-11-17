Omaze guarantees house draw charity partners minimum £1mn donation Omaze BHF Million Pound London III House Draw – rear exterior

Omaze has announced a tenfold increase in its guaranteed minimum donation to charity partners, taking it from £100,000 per house draw to £1 million.

This is due to a change in model that will see Omaze offer charity partners a guaranteed 17% of total sales from each house draw. This guarantees them a share of all ticket sales, irrespective of any costs Omaze incurs to make the draw happen.

Until now, charities have received 80% of the net proceeds from each house draw.

Advertisement

The new model means that the charity directly receives £1.70 from every £10 spent on Omaze House Draw entries.

RSPCA is its current partner on its latest house draw, for a house near Bath in Somerset, and will be the first charity to benefit from the new model. Previous charity partners have included Teenage Cancer Trust, which was its inaugural partner, British Heart Foundation, The Prince’s Trust, and GOSH Charity.

The inaugural draw saw Omaze guarantee a £75,000 donation, going on to raise £250,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust. Its second draw raised £1mn for British Heart Foundation. It has now offered a total of 21 houses as prizes since launching the draws in 2020, and has raised over £20mn for its charity partners.