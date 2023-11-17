2024 Charity Fraud Awareness Week to include one-day conference on protecting your charity

This year’s Charity Fraud Awareness Week runs from Monday 27 November to Friday 1 December, with a one-day conference taking place on day one. Events throughout the week will cover how to promote a counter-fraud culture, protecting charities from fraud, an introduction to whistleblowing, and more.

Now in its eighth year, Charity Fraud Awareness Week (CFAW) is run by a partnership of charities, regulators, representatives, umbrella bodies and other not-for-profit stakeholders, across the world.

Brendan Weekes, Trustee Director of the Fraud Advisory Panel, said:

“With the publication of the Government’s Fraud Strategy, the release of the Economic Crime Survey and the passing of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act, fraud and fraud prevention have pushed their way to the top of most organisations’ agenda. “This year’s Charity Fraud Awareness Week is now more relevant than ever, with live events in Belfast, Glasgow and London, and webinars throughout the week, covering different aspects of the threats faced by the sector through counter-fraud professional expertise and insight.”

Helen Stephenson CBE, CEO of the Charity Commission, said:

“Like the technology every organisation uses, fraudsters targeting the charity sector are becoming ever more sophisticated and are something we must all be aware of. I encourage anyone working in the sector to attend these free events to grow their own awareness of the risks to our sector.”

What’s available this Charity Fraud Awareness Week

Monday 27 November

Protecting Your Charity from Fraud: London conference, 10:30 – 17:15

Hosted by BDO LLP UK, this conference will cover how to protect your charity from fraud, with cross-sector speakers, including many representing their own charities. It is free for charities to attend.

Tuesday 28 November

Glasgow – event: Hosted by Evelyn Partners and Burness Paull, this event will cover how to protect your charity from fraud.

Cultivating a counter fraud culture in your charity – webinar: Experts will discuss how to keep an organisation safe from insider fraud while building a good counter fraud culture.

Fraud risk for English Charities – video: What are the current trends being recognised by City of London Police and Action Fraud? This session will present an overview of the landscape and what charities should be aware of in today’s operating environment.

Insider Fraud – help sheet: This will provide charities with a readily available resource to refer to when considering how to address and mitigate the risk of insider fraud.

Wednesday 29 November

Belfast – event: Hosted by Harbinson Mulholland, this event will cover useful ways to keep your charity safe from fraud.

An introduction to whistleblowing – webinar: Experts will discuss whistleblowing policies and how to charities can integrate them into their fraud prevention practices.

Managing whistle blowing – help sheet: This guide will provide an overview of the considerations a charity should make when working with whistleblowers and how to ensure reporting is an efficient and effective tactic when tackling fraud.

Thursday 30 November

Cyber Essentials. Keeping your data safe – Guide: This guide will provide a reference tool for charities to utilise enhance their cyber defences and raise awareness of the support and resources available to them through the Cyber Essentials scheme.

Fraud risk for Scottish Charities – video: What are the current trends being recognised by Police Scotland? This session will present an overview of the landscape and what Scottish charities should be aware of in today’s operating environment.

Friday 1 December

Future proofing for fraud. Digital Donations – webinar: During this webinar experts will explore crypto donations and questions charities should ask before taking that step.

Registration for events is here, and there is also a supporter’s pack containing social media assets, website banners, posters, and a supporters’ badge, along with suggestions for how charities can get involved, available to download here .

Fraud pledge

Charities are also being encouraged to sign up to the charity fraud pledge, launched in 2021, which sets out six basic steps that all organisations – regardless of size – should be able to take to show that they are working actively to prevent fraud.