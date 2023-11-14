4 snippets of charity agency & supplier news – from launches, to free events, & special offers

More on a new launch from data agency Sequoia, About Loyalty’s free Loyalty Day, a partnership between the Co-operative Bank and Zellar to help charities with their drive for sustainability, and a print offer from Solopress.

Sequoia launches Engagement Scorecard to help charities evaluate supporters

Data agency Sequoia is launching a new Engagement Scorecard to provide charities with a common measure of engagement to monitor and act upon.

The Sequoia Engagement Scorecard evaluates tenure, diversity, frequency, and value to create an overall score to rank supporters from the low engaged to the immersed.

Advertisement

Tenure measures the length of engagement, i.e. the time between their first and last interactions.

Diversity looks at the range of interactions and highlights where individuals might be engaging in multiple different ways.

Frequency includes the number of interactions a person has – whether financial or non-financial.

Value is a measure of the strength of those interactions, most typically a financial amount but could also be a measure of time or voice.

Each supporter is awarded a score across each of these, which are then used to create an overall engagement score from 1 to 100.

Charities can then use these scores to track and monitor supporter health and make informed adjustments to their fundraising programme. More information is available on the Sequoia site, and a launch webinar is taking place on 5 December at 11am.

Co-operative Bank partners with Zellar to help charities improve sustainability

The Co-operative Bank has partnered with smart sustainability company, Zellar, to help charities take their first steps towards sustainable operations.

Zellar is providing all Co-operative Bank Community Directplus customers with a half price subscription to the platform that it says could help them to save nearly £900 per year on their energy bills and develop a net zero action plan.

A Community Directplus account is for registered charities, community interest companies, community benefit societies, co-operatives and credit unions.

Zellar is a sustainability platform for SMEs, focused on enabling climate action. Members are able to calculate and track their emissions, develop a net zero action plan and access a commission-free marketplace full of energy and green tech that can empower them to make the transition to sustainable operations more easily and cheaply.

To access the discount, all customers need to use the exclusive code COOPCHARITY50. The offer is open to existing Co-operative Bank Community Directplus customers only. Eligible customers will be able to receive 50% off the monthly price of £29 (plus VAT) or the annual price of £299 (plus VAT).

Michael Mendham, Head of SME Products at The Co-operative Bank, said:

“We’re delighted that through our partnership with Zellar we are able to provide our customers with this fantastic offer that will enable them to take their first steps on their pathway towards net zero. “We know that combating climate change is important to our customers and we want to support them in taking the necessary steps to make a difference within their own organisation.”

Charities to present at free loyalty day this Thursday

About Loyalty’s free annual Loyalty Day takes place this Thursday. Speakers from Barnardo’s, British Red Cross, The Children’s Society, Macmillan Cancer Support and RSPCA will be talking about how they’re delivering experiences for beneficiaries, colleagues and partners, and supporters that grow supporter loyalty, reputation and donated income.

Speakers include Joe Jenkins, Executive Director, Social Impact, The Children’s Society with a session on how to use structure to your advantage to help deliver more impact and better experiences; Isha Sadiq, Senior Internal DEI Consultant, EW Group on the importance of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion; Sarah Dalling, Senior Legacy Marketing Manager, and Lucy Richardson, Legacy Marketing Manager at Barnardo’s on how collaboration enabled the charity to create a ‘top-drawer’ legacy campaign; and more.

The event takes place online on Thursday 16 November, from 2-5pm.

More information and the signup page is available here.

Solopress launches offering to save charities money on print

UK online print firm Solopress has launched Solopress Charity Partnerships: a way for UK registered charities to save on print and gain access to content and resources specially designed to support them.

The Essex-based printer’s new initiative means any UK registered charity will be able to save 10% on all orders at solopress.com, and to apply for VAT-exempt status if eligible. The 10% discount is available across the entire product range.

Signup is free, and once each charity’s account has been verified, the prices they see while browsing Solopress’ website will be discounted by 10% automatically. Charities can register to benefit from these savings at solopress.com/charity.

MD Simon Cooper commented:

“The charity sector represents a significant portion of our customer base, and we’ve wanted to improve our offering to them for some time. With Solopress Charity Partnerships, I’m proud to say we can now offer charities print that’s even more cost-effective, as well as sharing supportive content that can help them achieve their goals.”