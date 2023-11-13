Rankin photographs stars for Movember & more celeb charity support news Will Poulter, & Laura Whitmore with Iain Stirling. Credit: Rankin Creative

A round up of celebrity support for good causes across the UK, including Movember, the Muscle Help Foundation, and more.

Cooking challenge to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy charity backed by celebs

The Muscle Help Foundation (MHF) has assigned November as ‘Meatball Month’ and is calling on the nation to get involved by coming together to eat meatballs (meat, veggie or plant-based) and raise funds.

Comedian, presenter and writer, and lover of great food, Harry Hill, who also presents Junior Bake Off, is spearheading the launch of the campaign and has released a video asking the nation to ‘don their aprons’ and start planning their meatball parties. The meatballs campaign has also got the backing of an array of celebrity chefs, many of whom have shared their very own meatball recipes. These include Tom Kerridge, Angela Hartnett, Tom Parker-Bowles, Ken Hom, Ravneet Gill and Lawrence Dallaglio.

HRH The Princess Royal visits Avon Tyrrell Outdoor Centre, the home of UK Youth.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal celebrates outdoor learning with UK Youth

On Monday 9 October, UK Youth welcomed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, the charity’s Patron, to Avon Tyrrell, the outdoor centre it runs in the New Forest, as the charity launched its new capital appeal to restore and expand the site.

HRH The Princess Royal joined UK Youth’s President, Nigel Mansell CBE, Chair of Trustees, David Thomlinson, and the charity’s CEO, Ndidi Okezie OBE, on a tour of the site, meeting participating schools and UK Youth’s Outdoor Learning Team based at Avon Tyrrell. The visit comes after an installation of a sculpture of HRH The Princess Royal by British sculptor Frances Segelman (Lady Petchey), commissioned in celebration of the Princess Royal’s 70th birthday in 2020. During the visit, HRH The Princess Royal planted a tree in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. When the then-Princess Elizabeth opened Manor House in 1949, she also planted a tree to mark the occasion.

Will Poulter. Credit: Rankin Creative

Rankin & celebs get together for 2023’s Movember

Movember has teamed up with Rankin and a host of celebrity friends including Hollywood actor Will Poulter, Busted, Allan ‘Seapa’ Mustafa, Laura Whitmore, and Iain Stirling to kick-start this year’s campaign, and celebrate twenty years of Movember. 2023 marks twenty years since the charity was founded in a pub in Melbourne, Australia by two friends.

The photographs have been taken to represent the power of the moustache to bring friends, couples and families together to start a conversation about men’s health. Since 2003 Movember has championed men’s physical and mental health by tackling three of the biggest issues affecting men globally; testicular cancer, prostate cancer, mental health and suicide prevention, funding more than 1,320 men’s health projects around the world.

Credit: John Nguyen/PA Wire

Amy Childs teams up with McDonald’s & BBC Children in Need on spooky face-painting initiative

TV personality Amy Childs has teamed up with McDonald’s and BBC Children in Need to launch Halloween-themed face-painting in restaurants nationwide – just in time for half term. Childs and her six-year-old daughter Polly visited their local McDonald’s restaurant in Dagenham where they had their faces painted by McDonald’s crew members.

Spooky face-painting will be available in restaurants across October half-term and until 21 November, as McDonald’s pledges to raise a further £1 million for BBC Children in Need this month. Customers can choose between eight fun designs and donate by rounding up orders at the kiosk and via the McDonald’s app.

Larry Lamb supports YHA No Child Left Behind campaign

TV star Larry Lamb is supporting YHA’s No Child Left Behind campaign which is raising money to enable pupils from low income families to go on school residential trips to youth hostels. The fundraising campaign has been launched in response to the cost of living crisis which is resulting in more and more children falling into working poverty and unable to afford school trips. Through donations to the No Child Left Behind fund, YHA wants to enable a minimum of 10,000 young people to have a residential school trip.

As well as spending time with a group of pupils on a school trip to a youth hostel, Larry has also personally donated to the charity’s campaign and is encouraging others to do so. The No Child Left Behind fund provides bursaries to schools to help support pupils whose families are unable to afford the cost of a residential school trip to a youth hostel in England and Wales. Already, the fund has enabled hundreds of young people to participate in residential school trips they would have ordinarily been forced to miss out on.