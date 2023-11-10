Conquer the cost-of-giving crisis - self-paced, on-demand fundraising communications training. Learn effective storytelling techniques to boost donor giving. Change & Co (logo). Learn more. Advantage NFPFundraiser - the fundraising CRM to manage your world and raise more funds

CIOF National Fundraising Awards return for 2024

Melanie May

Melanie May | 10 November 2023 | News

CIOF National Fundraising Awards 2024 - the words against a pink green and blue background.

Nominations are open for the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s 2024 National Fundraising Awards.

The National Fundraising Awards recognise and reward fundraising best practice in the charity sector, and provide a platform to showcase fundraisers and their work.

Advertisement

This year, there are 12 Award categories.

Entry is free and open to all organisations, campaigns and individuals working within the UK. The deadline for submitting nominations online is 5pm on Friday 26 January 2024, and the winners will be announced at an event in July, during Convention.

The Awards last took place in 2020, when they went online along due to the pandemic and were announced on what was then Twitter. Winners in 2020 included Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice for Building the Ark, which won Fundraising Campaign of the Year, Greenpeace UK for Major Gifts: Protecting the Oceans, which won Fundraising Event of the Year, and UNICEF UK for its Paddington’s Postcards, which won the Innovations in Fundraising category.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
19 September 2008

Institute names award in honour of Gill Astarita
11 April 2014

IoF Northern Ireland fundraising awards open for nominations
1 September 2014

Nominations for National Payroll Giving Excellence Awards close this week
31 December 2020

Fundraisers and charity leaders among Queen’s New Year’s Honours List award recipients

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.