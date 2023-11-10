CIOF National Fundraising Awards return for 2024

Nominations are open for the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s 2024 National Fundraising Awards.

The National Fundraising Awards recognise and reward fundraising best practice in the charity sector, and provide a platform to showcase fundraisers and their work.

This year, there are 12 Award categories.

Fundraiser of the Year

Fundraising Campaign of the Year

Fundraising Charity of the Year

Fundraising Event of the Year

Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year

Young Fundraiser of the Year (15 or under)

Charity-Business Relationship of the Year

Best Supporter Experience of the Year

Legacy Campaign of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Individual Giving Campaign of the Year

Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the Year

Entry is free and open to all organisations, campaigns and individuals working within the UK. The deadline for submitting nominations online is 5pm on Friday 26 January 2024, and the winners will be announced at an event in July, during Convention.

The Awards last took place in 2020, when they went online along due to the pandemic and were announced on what was then Twitter. Winners in 2020 included Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice for Building the Ark, which won Fundraising Campaign of the Year, Greenpeace UK for Major Gifts: Protecting the Oceans, which won Fundraising Event of the Year, and UNICEF UK for its Paddington’s Postcards, which won the Innovations in Fundraising category.