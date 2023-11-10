CIOF National Fundraising Awards return for 2024
Nominations are open for the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s 2024 National Fundraising Awards.
The National Fundraising Awards recognise and reward fundraising best practice in the charity sector, and provide a platform to showcase fundraisers and their work.
This year, there are 12 Award categories.
- Fundraiser of the Year
- Fundraising Campaign of the Year
- Fundraising Charity of the Year
- Fundraising Event of the Year
- Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year
- Young Fundraiser of the Year (15 or under)
- Charity-Business Relationship of the Year
- Best Supporter Experience of the Year
- Legacy Campaign of the Year
- Newcomer of the Year
- Individual Giving Campaign of the Year
- Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the Year
Entry is free and open to all organisations, campaigns and individuals working within the UK. The deadline for submitting nominations online is 5pm on Friday 26 January 2024, and the winners will be announced at an event in July, during Convention.
The Awards last took place in 2020, when they went online along due to the pandemic and were announced on what was then Twitter. Winners in 2020 included Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice for Building the Ark, which won Fundraising Campaign of the Year, Greenpeace UK for Major Gifts: Protecting the Oceans, which won Fundraising Event of the Year, and UNICEF UK for its Paddington’s Postcards, which won the Innovations in Fundraising category.