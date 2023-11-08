SPAR celebrates funding 130K hours of Marie Curie nurse care – & more fundraising news

The latest instalment of our regular corporate fundraising and partnership news round up, featuring SPAR’s feat for Marie Curie, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and more.



SPAR celebrates milestone of funding 130,000 hours of care from Marie Curie Nurses

SPAR is celebrating raising £3 million for its national charity partner Marie Curie ­– enough to fund 130,000 hours of care from Marie Curie Nurses.

As well as support fundraising efforts with in-store campaigns, customer donations and money raised from Marie Curie branded products, including fresh cut daffodils and Christmas sandwiches, individuals and groups have also taken on epic treks, hosted events, and baked treats to raise money. And, in addition to raising funds, SPAR responded to the coronavirus pandemic by distributing over 1 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Marie Curie Nurses delivering frontline care.

Ralph Lauren Corporation marks 10 years of partnership with The Royal Marsden

October marks 10 years of partnership between Ralph Lauren Corporation and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The milestone also coincides with Pink Pony, Ralph Lauren’s global cancer awareness and fundraising initiative, which returned this month.

Highlights from the partnership over the last decade include the opening of the Ralph Lauren Centre for Breast Cancer Research in 2016, funded by supporters of the charity including a donation from Ralph Lauren. In 2020, a COVID-19 testing machine was also installed at The Royal Marsden, thanks to a United Way Worldwide grant on behalf of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation. Ralph Lauren also provided thousands of meals for The Royal Marsden’s frontline staff. Then earlier this year, The Royal Marsden celebrated the opening of the Oak Cancer Centre, which is home to the Ralph Lauren Research Wing.

Grimsby Wolves

Costa Coffee supports 60 charities across the UK with donations totalling £33,000

In 2023, Costa Coffee has supported 60 local charities and community groups through its Community Grants scheme, donating over £30,000. Among the charities are Grimsby Wolves Female Ice Hockey Team, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland and Norfolk Blood Bikes, which each received £500. Costa Coffee has also supported the Sparkle Foundation, with a donation of £4,000 this year. In total, Costa Coffee has now donated £24,000 to the Sparkle Foundation, with additional support provided thanks to its internal Raise & Match scheme that has supplemented the money raised during other local activity by its team members.

LifeSkills group

Family Action and Barclays launch three-year partnership

Family Action and Barclays have announced a three-year partnership to support families and individuals across the country. Through the delivery of Barclays LifeSkills workshops and the provision of Learning Support Grants, the partnership will help people meet basic household needs and build their confidence, whilst developing the practical employability, digital and financial skills needed to access jobs now and in the future.

Barclays LifeSkills workshops are being delivered through Family Action’s services and their partner organisations across England. The workshops provide resources and support, working towards strengthening families, by raising parents and carers’ confidence and helping them advance their employment prospects, and or, careers. The Learning Support Grants, worth up to £1000 for each recipient, will provide financial support to parents and carers UK-wide who want to begin or continue in education or training, and to increase their employability prospects. Eligible recipients are parents or carers from participating colleges, and/or those who take part in Barclays LifeSkills through Family Action services.

Team Academy Aston students raise over £5k for regional charities

Team entrepreneurs from Team Academy Aston have raised more than £5,000 for regional charities Acorns Children’s Hospice and Sport 4 Life as part of the annual Team Academy Aston Charity Challenge Week. The event, which is in its third year, has now raised in excess of £10,000 for local charities, helping the team entrepreneurs to develop their confidence, sales and relationship management skills along the way.

Around 80 team entrepreneurs (students) from MSc Business Enterprise Development, BSc Business Enterprise Development and MSci Design, Enterprise and Innovation worked in 10 teams this year to walk up Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), run 5k on the treadmill, host jumble sales and football tournaments, run carnival games, offer Mehndi (henna) and collect donations in person. They presented their results at a celebration event in Aston Students’ Union on Friday 13 October.

Digital agency raises over £20k for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity

Digital agency Embryo is celebrating raising £20,450 for its long-lasting charity partner Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity.

Since the partnership began in 2022, Embryo has completed several fundraising campaigns; such as abseiling down the Hyatt Regency Hotel, the Manchester 10k and half marathon, and the UK’s highest bungee jump in Tatton Park. Over the next few months, Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, which fundraises for 10 hospitals including the children’s hospital, is running multiple events in the city, which Embryo is participating in to help raise funds. On Saturday, 11 November, there’s a Lantern Walk at Heaton Park and December sees Christmas Jumper Day and Christmas Carols in the City at Manchester Cathedral.

Fieldfisher raises over £250k for charity partners with One Firm Action initiative

European law firm Fieldfisher has raised over £250,000 for its charity partners across its international network of 26 offices in 12 countries as part of the firm’s One Firm Action initiative. The partnership will match funds raised up to £250,000, effectively doubling the collective fundraising pot to over £500,000. The funds raised have been donated to over 15 charities operating across Europe and as far as Madagascar including: Manchester Youth Zone, Matchis, Papyrus, Rooting for Change, St. Anna Children’s Cancer Research and Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice.

One Firm Action Day (7 November 2023) marks the culmination of a significant fundraising year for Fieldfisher and the biggest fundraise in the firm’s history. With activities held across its 26 offices spanning 12 countries, the initiative saw members participate from across the firm, including trainees, business services, and partners. Key fundraising highlights include: a charity dinner event on the eve of the final Test Match in the 2023 Ashes Series between England and Australia, which raised over £17,000 in a raffle and silent auction, and a ‘Strictly’ Fieldfisher dance competition organised by the Manchester office, raising over £12,500.

Local Lancashire charities receive donation as part of International Cycling Challenge

Local Lancashire charity Rainbow Hub and Macmillan Cancer Support have received £500 each from the INEOS Tour de France challenge. This saw 122 teams of employees from across INEOS riding in teams from across its sites to complete the distance of every stage of the world-famous Tour de France cycle race.

This year, 2800 employees took part – and have together cycled over 1.3 million kms. The 122 teams who have completed all 21 stages have won the right to donate the equivalent to a chosen local charity. The team participating on behalf of INEOS Automotive in London have chosen Rainbow Hub and Macmillan Cancer Support as their charities to receive the donation.

tombola announces official charity partners for the year

Following over 200 nominations from its staff, tombola has announced its official charity partners for 2023/24: the UK-based Children’s Heart Unit Fund (Chuf) and Spanish-based Aladina.

Fundraising will take place over the coming twelve months, with funds split between Chuf and Aladina. As official partners, both charities will benefit from fundraising efforts throughout the year by teams at tombola, both in the UK and across Europe. These will range from larger scale events to sponsored runs, bake sales and on-site events, alongside taking part in opportunities organised by both charities. In addition to supporting its official charity partners, the company also matches all fundraising efforts by its individual staff, and offers two days paid leave for people to complete charitable work in their local communities.