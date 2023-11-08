NatWest Group to donate £350,000 to charities for #GivingTuesday

The NatWest Group will be donating £350,000 to charities this Giving Tuesday, by promoting Payroll Giving, and match funding the value of MyReward rewards donated by customers.

NatWest Group is a founding partner of Giving Tuesday, and since 2014 has encouraged employees and customers to get involved in the global day of good by providing over £3.4 million in match funding.

The Giving Tuesday campaign is organised by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising in the UK and this year falls on November 28th, the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. 2023’s Giving Tuesday will focus on showcasing and celebrating acts of generosity and spotlighting the different ways people can get involved in charities.

Payroll Giving

NatWest Group employees will be encouraged to sign up to its Payroll Giving scheme and donate to charity. If a UK employee signs up for Payroll Giving or increases their current donation by 31 December 2023, the bank will give them a charity donation of £125 which they can then donate to charities of their choice.

NatWest Group is also encouraging employees to volunteer their time to support good causes with some participating in Social Bite’s Festival of Kindness with goods collected in offices, and others volunteering with food collections for foodbanks.

Match funding donations

NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland Reward current account customers can support the Giving Tuesday campaign by exchanging their MyReward points for a charity donation. There are currently fourteen charities to choose from and NatWest Group is making £150,000 available to match customer donations, matching up to £50 per customer.

Michael Duncan, Head of Giving Strategy & Programmes at NatWest Group, said:

“Giving Tuesday is such an integral part of the charity work that NatWest Group does and we are excited to once again be involved at the forefront. We recognise the importance of charitable work and this Giving Tuesday we will be encouraging our customers and employees to donate and support in any way they can on November 28 and beyond.”