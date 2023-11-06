Events for trustees this Trustees’ Week
With Trustees’ Week starting today (6 November) and running until Friday (10 November), daily events are taking place both in-person across the country, and online, with many events free.
The theme of Trustees’ Week 2023 is ‘Many voices. Working together. With purpose’.
Today’s events include a free keynote with Chair of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, Orlando Fraser, a panel discussion with guest speakers including the Charity Commission’s CEO Helen Stephenson; Dr Priya Singh, Chair of Trustees at NCVO; and a range of experienced trustees and charity professionals, and an NCVO webinar on how decision makers can lead on climate action.
The week also includes a series of Getting on Board webinars on a range of topics aimed at helping more people become trustees, including trustee diversity, getting young people involved, and crafting a new board of trustees. The full event line up can be found here and the week can also be followed on X with the hashtag @TrusteesWeek.
NCVO events
NCVO is hosting a number of free webinars this week on key topics for trustees in the charity sector, encouraging trustees to consider how they can use the principles around positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) action to lead their charities to the future. Its content across the week will cover the unique perspective trustees bring to their board and to decision-making, how diversity of leadership can help make a charity stronger, and the role of trustees in keeping organisations sustainable, now and for the future.
The free NCVO events on offer are:
- How decision makers can lead on climate action: Monday 6 November 2023, 12.00-13.00
- Why diverse boards make more impactful decisions: Wednesday 8 November 2023, 12.00-13.00
- Volunteers leading volunteers: Thursday 9 November 2023, 12.00-13.00
- What do trustees across the country feel about leading climate action?: Friday 10 November 2023, 12.00-13.00
In addition, NCVO is also partnering with local organisations to deliver in-person conferences and bring local trustees and organisations together in Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, Leeds, and Hertfordshire.
- Making better environmental, social and governance decisions (Tyne & Wear and Northumberland): Tuesday 7 November
- Trustees in Leeds – Climate action and accountability (Leeds): Tuesday 7 November
- Annual Hertfordshire trustees’ conference (Hertfordshire): Thursday 9 November
Sarah Vibert, NCVO CEO, said:
“We are excited to be coming together to celebrate the hard work and achievements trustees across the country who give their time to help charities serve people and communities. With many organisations experiencing significant operational challenges, it’s more important than ever that we step back and acknowledge the important work of trustees, and thank them for their commitment to the sector.”