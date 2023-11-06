Events for trustees this Trustees’ Week

With Trustees’ Week starting today (6 November) and running until Friday (10 November), daily events are taking place both in-person across the country, and online, with many events free.

The theme of Trustees’ Week 2023 is ‘Many voices. Working together. With purpose’.

Today’s events include a free keynote with Chair of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, Orlando Fraser, a panel discussion with guest speakers including the Charity Commission’s CEO Helen Stephenson; Dr Priya Singh, Chair of Trustees at NCVO; and a range of experienced trustees and charity professionals, and an NCVO webinar on how decision makers can lead on climate action.

Advertisement

The week also includes a series of Getting on Board webinars on a range of topics aimed at helping more people become trustees, including trustee diversity, getting young people involved, and crafting a new board of trustees. The full event line up can be found here and the week can also be followed on X with the hashtag @TrusteesWeek.

NCVO events

NCVO is hosting a number of free webinars this week on key topics for trustees in the charity sector, encouraging trustees to consider how they can use the principles around positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) action to lead their charities to the future. Its content across the week will cover the unique perspective trustees bring to their board and to decision-making, how diversity of leadership can help make a charity stronger, and the role of trustees in keeping organisations sustainable, now and for the future.

The free NCVO events on offer are:

In addition, NCVO is also partnering with local organisations to deliver in-person conferences and bring local trustees and organisations together in Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, Leeds, and Hertfordshire.

Sarah Vibert, NCVO CEO, said:

“We are excited to be coming together to celebrate the hard work and achievements trustees across the country who give their time to help charities serve people and communities. With many organisations experiencing significant operational challenges, it’s more important than ever that we step back and acknowledge the important work of trustees, and thank them for their commitment to the sector.”