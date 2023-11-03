Funding news & opportunities for UK nonprofits

A new fund for Black and racially minoritised nonprofits supporting young people, and other funding news and opportunities.

£2mn fund launches for Black & racially minoritised nonprofits supporting young people

The Phoenix Way’s grant funding round is for a total of £2 million from the Youth Endowment Fund (YEF). Grants will be for project funding of up to £50,000 per organisation.

The Phoenix Way: Children and Youth Round will support projects run by nonprofit groups, organisations or charities that:

Are led by representatives of Black and racially minoritised communities and work within Black and racially minoritised communities

Work with participants and communities that are primarily 18 or under and are at high risk of becoming involved in violence

Have annual operating budgets of up to £150,000 per year

Are located and work in England and/or Wales

This latest round follows The Phoenix Way’s Emergency Round of grant funding in May 2023 for Black and racially minoritised organisations in England working with children and young people. This offered £20,000 of unrestricted funding to help groups survive the cost-of-living crisis. 50 groups secured support through a participatory grant-making process. This funding round received 519 applications.

Deadline to register: 4 December. More information here.

Voltalia launches Solar Community Benefit Fund in Yorkshire

Voltalia’s community benefit funding programme is to support local community projects around its Eastgate solar park near Scarborough, Yorkshire.

The fund will provide grants of up to £5,000 to projects within a 4-kilometre radius of its Eastgate Solar Farm. Voltalia is inviting groups to apply to the fund via BizGive, with projects that bring environmental, social or economic benefits to the local area.

The closing date for applications is 30 September 2024, with decisions made quarterly on a first-come, first-served basis. For further details on the fund and how to apply, click here.

Harmony Energy Income Trust launches fund to support projects near Ilmer

Harmony Energy Income Trust has launched a £10,000-a-year fund to support local community groups within a 5-mile radius of its Bumpers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Ilmer, Buckinghamshire

HEIT is inviting groups to apply to the Bumpers Battery Community Fund via BizGive, for grants starting from £1,000 per project, that positively impact the local area within a 5-mile radius of Ilmer, Princes Risborough. The closing date for applications is 30 April 2024, with decisions made on a bi-annual basis. For further details on the fund and how to apply, click here.

NextEnergy launches funds to support communities near its assets

NextEnergy has launched four funds to support communities living near its assets across the UK. The funding programmes will provide grants of up to £1,500 to projects that focus on improving education and skills. NextEnergy aims to review and share feedback with applicants on an ongoing basis.

Nextenergy SW England, Wales, Northern Ireland Solar Impact Fund

Nextenergy East England Solar Impact Fund

Nextenergy Midlands & North Solar Impact Fund

Nextenergy South East England Solar Impact Fund

£14mn long-term funding boost for charities fighting inequality

Long-term core funding of almost £14 million for organisations working to make London a fairer place has been approved by City Bridge Foundation.

The funder has awarded the first 13 grants from its Anchor Programme, which provides long-term core funding for equity-led infrastructure organisations tackling societal inequality.

They include funding for organisations working with Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups, LGBTQIA+ communities and organisations supporting Deaf and disabled people.

The programme, co-designed with civil society organisations, offers grants for up to 10 years – twice as long as the maximum usually offered by City Bridge Foundation.

Grants awarded include £1,491,000 over 10 years to Action for Race Equality for salaries, consultant fees, evaluation and overhead costs to enable it to continue to support the BME voluntary sector. Alliance for Inclusive Education receives £1.5 million over 10 years to strengthen its ability to challenge systemic barriers to inclusive education, and to support disabled-led charities.

Expressions of interest for the second round of grants from the Anchor Programme are due to open in 2024. More information here.

Big Give 2023 Women & Girls campaign raises £1.2 million

Big Give’s Women & Girls campaign finished on 18 October, having received over 5,000 donations and raised £1.2 million for over 130 charities.

Media attention throughout the week included television and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon appearing on Loose Women to raise awareness for the participating charity Wellbeing of Women, and former BBC journalist and broadcaster Kate Silverton showing her support for Home-Start, Richmond, Kingston & Hounslow in an op-ed for Hello! Magazine.

Charities that took part in this year’s campaign included Women’s Aid, SmartWorks, The Girl’s Network, Endometriosis UK, Women for Refugee Women, and the Malala Fund UK.

Donations to the participating charities were matched by the Big Give’s funding ‘champions’.

The Big Give’s annual Christmas Challenge campaign launches on 28 November. Last year, it raised £28.5 million for 1,021 charities, receiving over 81,000 donations throughout the week of the campaign. More information here.